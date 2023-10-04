Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March 2022. He played in just six games with the Broncos last season due to injury and a one-game suspension for a post-match fight. In four games in 2023, Gregory has generated one sack and nine tackles. Over 10 tilts in Denver, the 30-year-old netted just three sacks and 21 tackles.

Gregory saw his snaps reduced the past two weeks and was removed from the starting lineup in the Broncos Week 4’s win over Chicago.

A 2015 second-round pick by the Cowboys, Gregory had an up-and-down injury-filled first two seasons in the NFL before netting 15.5 sacks in his final three seasons in Dallas. He nearly re-signed with the Cowboys in 2022 -- the team even announced it -- before a contract hang-up led him to choose Denver.