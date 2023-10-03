NFL contenders or pretenders? Upstart Texans and frisky Rams legit; Jordan Love-led Packers ain't it

Fifth-round rookie revelation Puka Nacua is one of the stories of the young season, posting historic figures in his first four games. On the other end of the career spectrum, veteran Matthew Stafford is healthy and the epitome of toughness, as evidenced by his gutsy effort in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Indianapolis. Stafford and Nacua connected nine times for 163 yards in that game, closing out the day with a 22-yard walk-off touchdown. This winning combination of youth and experience reflects the 2023 Rams as a whole.





Like Stafford, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald came into this season with a clean bill of health, and he's right back to his dominant ways, boasting a team-high 2.5 sacks. Rookie OLB Byron Young is right behind him, though, with a pair of sacks. The third-round pick has provided instant returns off the edge, with a team-high eight QB hits. In Year 2, Kyren Williams has taken control of the backfield, fresh off a 103-yard, two-touchdown game against the Colts. And now the offense's top weapon, veteran WR Cooper Kupp, is nearing his return from a preseason hamstring injury.





How do the Rams deftly balance a roster in varying states of development? Well, the coaching is truly elite. Head man Sean McVay is a stud -- and somehow still just 37 years old. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris does a fantastic job on that side of the ball.





All offseason, I thought Los Angeles would win at least nine games -- but Kupp's injury spooked me, so I didn't include the Rams in my playoff picks. Regrettable. Even L.A.'s two losses (vs. San Francisco, at Cincinnati) had impressive elements.