Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

1) The Divisional Round is the best two-day run in sports

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Saturday/Sunday Divisional Round double dip of elimination football is unparalleled in the world of sports. When it comes to consecutive days of action, nothing else compares.

Yes, the Divisional Round is better than the first two days of the NCAA tournament. It's better than the final two days of the Masters. Divisional Round weekend reigns supreme.

The six survivors from Super Wild Card Weekend enter the Divisional Round with a head of steam, while the two No. 1 seeds take the field for the first time. Great matchups, high drama -- it's the best. This past weekend, three of the four games were decided by one score, and the finale was an instant classic that at drew more than 50 million(!) viewers. Speaking of which ...

2) That was the Bills' worst Chiefs loss yet

And in the big picture moving forward, I am worried about this team's ability to recover. As regular readers of this column know, I've been extremely bullish on these Bills for years. But that tells you how painful and deflating this loss was for Buffalo: Even I am losing the faith.

It was all there for the Bills, beginning with home-field advantage. This was Patrick Mahomes' first true road playoff game. Buffalo scored first, led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter on top. Then it all came apart.

The fake punt early in the fourth quarter -- from the Bills' own 30-yard line, with Buffalo trailing by just three points -- was absolutely insane. Stefon Diggs' whiff on Josh Allen's perfectly placed rocket was the most memorable fourth-quarter drop, but it wasn't the only one, as Trent Sherfield couldn't handle a deep bomb, either. (And both of those drops came after James Cook flubbed a would-be touchdown late in the first half.) Of course, the most crushing miscue of all was Tyler Bass' missed field goal in the final two minutes. I figured he was money from 44 yards out. He wasn't even close. Buffalo just didn't execute at winning time.

Making matters worse: This wasn't even a classically great Chiefs team! Kansas City couldn't get it done in crunch time against the Eagles, Packers or even the Raiders. Heck, in Sunday's game, Mahomes and Co. didn't score a point in the final 14 minutes, with Mecole Hardman gifting the Bills possession by fumbling through the end zone.

Buffalo entered the Divisional Round piping hot, having not lost a game since before their Week 13 bye. But the Bills' season ultimately ended in the same way it had during two of the past three years: with a gutting loss to the Chiefs. Cruel

3) Don't blame Josh Allen

Don't tell me Allen simply can't beat Mahomes. The Bills superstar did exactly that last month in Kansas City, bringing his regular-season record against Mahomes to 3-1, with wins in each of the last three. But of course, Allen is now 0-3 against Mahomes in the postseason, which inarguably has greater bearing on the legacy discussion.

That said, you also can't tell me Allen played poorly on Sunday. To the contrary, he was awesome. Buffalo's franchise face played terrific ball, producing another highlight reel of incredible runs and throws. (The rolling touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir was pure art.) Some people took issue with the second-and-9 deep shot to Shakir on the Bills' final drive. Not me! Buffalo needed a touchdown to force Mahomes to drive for a go-ahead touchdown, not a field goal. And Shakir was open. But Chiefs game wrecker Chris Jones had bullrushed Dion Dawkins into Allen's lap, forcing the QB to abbreviate his release and inherently leave the ball short. But that was the right play, not throwing underneath to Diggs.