Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy leading game-winning drive: 'That's all I can ask for'

After completing 53% of his passes leading into that possession, Purdy was 6-for-7 passing for 47 yards on the final drive, connecting with five different receivers in the process.

"Brock, he made some big plays in this game. Missed a couple, but leading us down on our last drive and getting the win, that's all I can ask for," Shanahan said.

Things had gotten off-track early in the contest, largely due to Purdy's apparent discomfort in the rainy conditions. He wore a glove on his throwing hand in the opening drive, but went without it for the rest of the game as the rain got lighter, though he could be seen wiping his hands off often, and acknowledged post-game that it was a factor in the multiple off-target attempts he made throughout the game.

"Yeah, there was some times where I was dropping back and the ball's a little wet from the grass, and yeah, sort of affected some accuracy and stuff," Purdy said. "But dude, that's football, so I've got to be better in that area."

Then Deebo Samuel left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving the Niners without the linchpin of their offense. They seemed to flounder a bit without him, similar to how they had when he was injured earlier this season, as Shanahan acknowledged post-game.

But with the game, and their season, on the line late in the contest, the whole squad buckled down, pulling out the win in a way which Shanahan acknowledged said a lot more about the makeup of his team than any blowout would.

"I thought that was as big of a mental challenge, just a character game, as any game I've been a part of," Shanahan said. "When things aren't going how you want on offense, defense, special teams, the rain, guys slipping a lot, losing Deebo early, having to change some things with that and just some of the mistakes we made, like it was a gut check for everybody, and couldn't be more proud of the people in there and how they persevered."