NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Packers in NFC Divisional Round

1) Niners survive and advance. This was by no means a pretty game for the 49ers, who lost Deebo Samuel in the first half and struggled to find success amid his absence. Brock Purdy had issues throwing the football in the rain and never quite entered the rhythm that powered much of his stellar 2023 campaign, while rookie kicker Jake Moody had a kick blocked in the first half. But San Francisco deserves credit, because it overcame those early hiccups. Purdy settled in enough to lead two key scoring drives in the fourth quarter, Moody drilled a field goal and a key extra point, and the steady Christian McCaffrey provided reliable production throughout, capping another strong day with the game-winning touchdown. That's growth and persistence, which pays off in droves at this time of year.

2) Jordan Love's self-destructive tendencies re-emerge at worst time. In the first half of Love's first full season as Green Bay's starting quarterback, he displayed a tendency to try to be the hero in late-game situations. On multiple occasions, he'd throw prayer-like passes toward the end zone in an attempt to pull off an unlikely comeback, when the situation didn't yet call for a desperation throw. During his red-hot second half of 2023, he'd seemingly outgrown those habits. Unfortunately for the Packers, they returned Saturday night, when Love attempted a cross-body throw downfield on first down in the game's final minute, killing Green Bay's chances of a comeback and ending its season. It was truly a shame, because Love had played well enough to win. But that's the reality of life with a young, talented quarterback: Sometimes, it takes years to learn the best decision in such a situation is to just throw the ball out of bounds.

3) Packers' kicking problem burns them. Anders Carlson's rookie season was far from perfect. If anything, he'd been inconsistent enough to prompt the Packers' sideline to hold its collective breath whenever he lined up to attempt a kick. But early in this game, Carlson was able to drive two 29-yard field goals through the uprights, including one that he converted despite a dribbler of a snap to the holder. Carlson's biggest moment, though, brought him back to his unfortunate reality when he missed a 41-yarder that would have given the Packers a 24-17 lead, opening the door for the 49ers to take the lead. That miss proved pivotal, and although a game is not won or lost on one play, the missed fourth-quarter attempt will sting for quite a while in Green Bay, where we'll watch to see if Carlson follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who was released by Minnesota less than a month into his rookie season.