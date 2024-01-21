NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Ravens' win over the Texans in AFC Divisional Round

1) Lamar Jackson, the familiar X-factor. Despite the final score, Baltimore found itself in a dog fight at halftime. The tide turned on the first possession of the second half, a scoring march in which Jackson carried the offense, hitting open targets with precise passes and finishing it off with a 15-yard scramble up the middle. The scramble defined the day, in which Jackson resumed his role as the slippery superstar who simultaneously frustrates opposing defenses and wears them down. When receivers weren't open, Jackson took off for positive gains, finishing with 100 rushing yards and two scores on just 11 attempts. When they were open, he ripped bullets to them to keep drives going, finishing with 16 completions on 22 attempts for 152 yards and two more touchdowns. And by the fourth quarter, it was only fitting that Jackson capped Baltimore's run of touchdowns with an 8-yard scramble to the end zone (and into the tunnel) to officially ice the game. He's going to win the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, and he's played like one for the last month and a half -- including Saturday.
2) Houston never finds time to breathe. Fresh off a 45-14 bludgeoning of the Browns chock full of explosive plays, Houston fell back to earth faster than a spacecraft returning from orbit. Rookie sensation C.J. Stroud never had an opportunity to get comfortable in the pocket, constantly bailing out of it amid relentless pressure brought by the Ravens, who threw a wrench into offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's attack from the very start. The Texans' running game never showed up, totaling just 38 yards on the ground as a team, allowing Ravens rushers to pin their ears back and hunt Stroud. To the rookie's credit, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards, but everything was incredibly difficult for him. Houston failed to reach the end zone offensively, and by the time the Ravens took a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, it was painfully obvious the Texans would never catch up. Baltimore's defense -- which excels at creating pressure from unexpected angles -- flat out dominated, sending the scrappy Texans home in convincing fashion.
3) Baltimore's run game pounds Texans into submission. Jackson led the way on the ground, slicing through Houston's defense on both designed runs and scrambles, and truly blossomed following linebacker Christian Harris' departure due to injury. In that moment, Houston lost its lone answer for Jackson, surrendering contain. But it wasn't just about Jackson. Justice Hill and Gus Edwards paced a classically hard-running ground attack for the Ravens, combining to finish with 106 yards on 23 attempts. Veteran Dalvin Cook, a recent elevation from the practice squad, even got in on the action, handling the running duties in the final quarter and finishing with 23 yards on eight attempts. Baltimore is such an intimidating team because while Jackson powers them, they're so much more than just a team carried by a superstar signal-caller. The Ravens can bludgeon you on the ground, light it up through the air, and if you stop those two elements, Jackson will likely find a crease with his legs. All three worked Sunday.
