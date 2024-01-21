NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Ravens' win over the Texans in AFC Divisional Round

1) Lamar Jackson, the familiar X-factor. Despite the final score, Baltimore found itself in a dog fight at halftime. The tide turned on the first possession of the second half, a scoring march in which Jackson carried the offense, hitting open targets with precise passes and finishing it off with a 15-yard scramble up the middle. The scramble defined the day, in which Jackson resumed his role as the slippery superstar who simultaneously frustrates opposing defenses and wears them down. When receivers weren't open, Jackson took off for positive gains, finishing with 100 rushing yards and two scores on just 11 attempts. When they were open, he ripped bullets to them to keep drives going, finishing with 16 completions on 22 attempts for 152 yards and two more touchdowns. And by the fourth quarter, it was only fitting that Jackson capped Baltimore's run of touchdowns with an 8-yard scramble to the end zone (and into the tunnel) to officially ice the game. He's going to win the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, and he's played like one for the last month and a half -- including Saturday.