NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in AFC Divisional Round

The Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Sunday to advance to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

They'll travel to Baltimore to battle the Ravens at 3 p.m. ET next Sunday with a chance to return to the Super Bowl and defend their reign as NFL champions.

The victory marks Patrick Mahomes' third postseason victory over Josh Allen and moves his head-to-head record against the Bills Pro Bowler to 4-3.

Kansas City's second-ranked scoring defense wasn't completely itself and allowed 24 points, but the offense was in vintage form to secure a win thanks to a 44-yard field goal miss by Buffalo's Tyler Bass.

Mahomes had a 131.6 passer rating with 215 yards and two scores, both to Travis Kelce, while Isiah Pacheco ran angry all night with 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground.