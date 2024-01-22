Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce match Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski for most playoff TDs by QB-receiver combo

Mahomes hit Kelce for the combo's 15th career postseason touchdown Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. The TD tied the Mahomes-Kelce tandem with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff scores all time by a QB-receiver duo.
Kelce hauled in a 22-yard score from Mahomes in the second quarter.
It was Kelce's 17th career playoff touchdown grab, which trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (22).
The next time the two connect for seven in the playoffs, they'll take the top stop all for themselves.
The touchdown grab was a welcomed sign for Kelce, as he ended the 2023 regular season on a six-game scoreless drought -- the second-longest of his career.