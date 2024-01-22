Around the NFL

NFL Championship Weekend schedule finalized 

Published: Jan 21, 2024 at 10:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL's final four has been finalized. 

Participants, start times and how to watch are each set. 

See the full schedule below (all times ET):

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC: 3 p.m. AFC Championship Game: (3) Kansas City Chiefs at (1) Baltimore Ravens (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 p.m. NFC Championship Game: (3) Detroit Lions at (1) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

