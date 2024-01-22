NFL Championship Weekend schedule finalized 

The NFL's final four has been finalized.
The NFL's final four has been finalized.
Participants, start times and how to watch are each set.
See the full schedule below (all times ET):
The Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes end in familiar fashion Sunday night: a missed field goal attempt that sailed wide right of the uprights.
The Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Sunday to advance to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers fell short of the NFC title game on Sunday, falling by eight points to the Lions. Mayfield discussed his future with the team after the game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combined for their 15th and 16th career postseason touchdowns Sunday against the Bills, passing the tandem with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff scores all time by a QB-receiver duo.
The Detroit Lions slammed the gas pedal in the second half against the Buccaneers, generating three consecutive touchdowns to drive past Tampa Bay, 31-23, at Ford Field. Detroit now heads to its first NFC Championship game since the 1991 season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, on Sunday to reach their second NFC Championship Game in team history.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield have mutual interest in him returning for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) is officially active for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The official inactives for Sunday's Divisional Round games for the 2023 NFL season.