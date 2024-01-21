C.J. Stroud, Texans corralled by Ravens defense (again) in Divisional Round loss

Stroud finished his marvelous year with a sub-par showing, completing 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards and a 72.2 rating. Stroud's rating was the second-worst of his 17-game season (including playoffs) and his yardage was his third-worst. It led a Texans offense that scored a season-low three points and totaled nary 213 yards -- its second-worst showing of the year.

"It's been a heckuva year, and I think DeMeco hit on it there, the future's bright, man, but these types of losses suck, you know," Stroud said. "That's a great Ravens team over there and they deserved to win, and it's tough to just get embarrassed like that, but definitely I think our future is bright."

The Ravens pass rush hounded Stroud, who was pressured on a season-high 51.4% of his dropbacks and completed 7 of 17 passes under duress for only 62 yards. To his credit, Stroud never appeared all that flummoxed, but he was corralled, nonetheless.

"We couldn't get going up front," Ryans said. "They made plays on us, they moved, they had a lot of stunts moving their line a lot, they were playing on our side of the line of scrimmage, and we couldn't get going."

Even a flea-flicker off a reverse was snuffed out by Ravens defensive back Geno Stone. It was a play emblematic of how the Texans threw -- or ran -- everything at the Ravens but the proverbial kitchen sink, and still could not get their offense going, much less get it into the end zone.

The Texans had as many first downs (10) as they did points on the day, struggling for every yard, whether it was on the ground (38 rushing yards) or through the air.

It was an unceremonious end to an otherwise stellar season.