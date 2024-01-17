Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

Since that day, Stroud and the Texans have thrived on the deep ball. The rookie was the only player with 1,000-plus passing yards and 0 INTs on deep passes this season, per Next Gen Stats. Stroud was second in completion percent (58.8), pass yards (1,057), pass TD-INT (8-0), and passer rating (142.8) on deep passes, per NGS.

Conversely, the Ravens' defense finished first in completion percentage allowed (20.0), passing yards per attempt (7.1), pass TD-INT (2-5), and passer rating allowed (33.0) on deep passes in the 2023 regular season, per NGS.

The Texans also found some semblance of a rushing attack under Devin Singletary that was absent in the Week 1 tilt.

"I think they're definitely improved, but so are we when you look at it," linebacker Roquan Smith said of the Texans. "The offense is definitely clicking, but we wouldn't want it any other way. We're prepared for it, and we're ready to go to war regardless of who it's against, and they're the team that's coming in here. Business is is business handled."