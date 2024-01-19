Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on playing team that drafted him No. 1: 'It's bigger than just worrying about the Texans'

Much has changed since then, of course. Most notably, Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has become a single-season star, showing the poise of a veteran, the skills of Pro Bowler and the statistics to rank among the NFL's elite.

Clowney, just like others within the Ravens’ halls, knows he'll see a different version of Stroud than when he first played against the debuting Ohio State product.

"He just doesn't look like a rookie quarterback out there," said Clowney, who's one of three former No. 1 overall picks remaining in the postseason (Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield are the others). "He's making smart decisions with his passing and putting those guys in good situations and not turning it over as much – I think that's good for their side – and he's executing, getting the ball out his hand fast. So, for us, we've just got to execute our game plan and disguise and be on the same page, so we [can] try to get to him."

Clowney wasn't able to get to Stroud for a sack in Week 1, though he did get credit for one QB hit. As Clowney was quick to point out, when Stroud was making his NFL debut, he was making his Ravens debut less than a month after signing with the squad.

"Yes, I was coming off the couch, too, that time," Clowney laughed. "Yes, so, as he got better, I got better.

"Like I said, it's been a long journey throughout the season since the first game. I was coming off the couch, missing tackles, missing sacks. But I've been working, getting better throughout the season, and that's what you shoot for. It's a process of getting better and keeping working on your craft throughout the season and see where you end up in December and January. So, we're here now. He got better, we got better, and we're going to see what happens."

Though Clowney's 4-0 versus his former team, he's never had a sack against the Texans. He's never played in a postseason game beyond the Divisional Round, either. All that could change Saturday.