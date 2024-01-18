NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Texans-Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

2) C.J. Stroud has a chance to atone for so-so NFL debut. By no means was Stroud bad in his first regular-season game, even if it ended up being one of the rookie's least-impressive outings (28 of 44 passing, 242 yards, five sacks, lost fumble; 20 rush yards). But if there's an area Stroud must be more mindful of in this rematch, it's navigating pressure better. Four of the five sacks he took were in the second half when it remained a winnable game. And all of them were painful, too, racking up minus-46 yards. In five of his 16 starts, he's taken four-plus sacks, but he's been sacked only three times in his past three games combined, with zero turnovers. The Ravens know they are facing a different version of Stroud than the one they saw back in Week 1. He's shown rare poise and confidence for a rookie, even after suffering a late-season concussion against the Jets that caused him to miss parts of three games and despite two of his best targets (wide receivers Tank Dell and Noah Brown) on injured reserve. Stroud will attack all parts of the field and has found confidence in WR1 Nico Collins and veterans Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz, as well as emerging weapons in John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson and Brevin Jordan. This will be a daunting challenge against a Ravens secondary that does a great job of eliminating the shot plays that Stroud has been so effective on this season. The Texans' run game can be hit or miss, too, so at some point this game is going to fall on the shoulders of Stroud. It's reasonable to think he won't crack under pressure, but can Stroud thrive in this tense playoff atmosphere?

3) Mark Andrews could give Ravens a boost, but there are other options. If Mark Andrews, who remains on injured reserve due to an ankle injury but is questionable to play, can't return for this game, it won't spell doom for Baltimore. Since his Week 11 injury, the Ravens have spread the ball around in his absence quite effectively, and Andrews' replacement has actually carved out a fairly big role. Isaiah Likely has caught 75% of his targets since Week 12 and leads the Ravens with 322 receiving yards and five TDs since then. He's a great run-after-catch target who poses coverage issues with his length and athleticism. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has led them in targets (36), catches (24) and first-down receptions (15) in that same span, and he proved to be a tough cover for the Texans in Week 1 (nine catches, 78 yards on 10 targets) in his NFL debut. The Ravens also have gotten wideouts Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor going a bit, too, and have used Justice Hill as an occasional receiving threat. Houston's defense has made some notable strides this season, currently riding an 11-game streak with at least one turnover forced after its back-to-back pick-six showing in the blowout of the Browns. But the Texans also have yielded a ton of passing yards this season, allowing the third-worst yards per attempt (7.7) this season. With a few exceptions, the Texans have held their own stopping the run this season. But with or without Andrews, the Ravens appear to have enough weaponry to stress Houston's secondary, even if the pass rush gets home now and again.