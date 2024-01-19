NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Bills in AFC Divisional Round

2) Can the Chiefs D continue to carry the load in Buffalo? It's striking to suggest a team with Mahomes at the helm would be led by its defense, but that's precisely who the Chiefs are this season. Kansas City has allowed 20 or fewer points in six straight games, including giving up just seven last week to Miami, and allowed 24-plus points twice all season. K.C.'s defense ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (16.7) and total yards per game allowed (288.3) in 2023, including playoffs. Chris Jones is a load up front, generating 11.0 sacks on the season and 31 QB hits. His ability to push the pocket will be essential for K.C. in slowing Allen on Sunday. The secondary is led by physical corners L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, who make life miserable on receivers. In the Week 14 matchup with Buffalo, K.C.'s defense gave up early scores but settled in, forcing three-and-outs and giving up just two second-half field goals. The matchup between Sneed and Bills wideout Stefon Diggs will be key. In the previous game, Sneed lined up against Diggs on 23 routes (65.7%), allowing just one catch on five targets for three yards. The Chiefs did a magnificent job on Diggs, allowing just four catches on 11 targets for 24 yards (long of nine). If they can take out Diggs again, it will make life miserable for Allen. However, K.C. must do a better job on James Cook (5 catches, 83 yards, TD) out of the backfield Sunday. One other thing to watch: Allen's scrambling ability, particularly on third downs. Allen has scrambled on 21.4% of his third-down drop backs versus the Chiefs in his career (9.9% vs. other defenses), per NGS. The QB has picked up nine first downs on 12 scramble runs on third down versus K.C. (75.0%; 60.2% vs. other defenses in career). Keeping Allen in the pocket and forcing difficult throws into coverage will be pivotal for Kansas City.