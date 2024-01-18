NFL Divisional Round game picks: Ravens and 49ers unanimous winners! Chiefs or Bills on Sunday night?

Why Tom is taking the Lions: The Bucs are in a much better place than they were in Week 6, when they lost to the Lions in Tampa -- but so is Detroit. Amon-Ra St. Brown did the heavy lifting in that October bout, with Jahmyr Gibbs out and David Montgomery logging six carries before getting hurt. Since then, Gibbs and Montgomery have gotten their 1-2-punch act down, and tight end Sam LaPorta has truly broken out. Presuming the Lions can handle their business on offense, this comes down to Baker Mayfield's ability to keep up. And while he could make things interesting against a defense that ranked 27th against the pass in the regular season, I think Detroit's knack for heating up opposing quarterbacks (they posted a pressure rate of 39.2 percent, seventh-best in the NFL, per NGS) could make the difference. (Having Brian Branch and C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the field for this one won't hurt, either.)