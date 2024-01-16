NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Texans reach new heights heading into Divisional Round

For a team whose arrival was delayed by a whole day because of weather, it’s perhaps not shocking that the Steelers fell behind 21-0 at Buffalo before mounting a comeback that came up short. Pittsburgh’s season was a strange one for sure, zigging and zagging into and out of playoff contention. When all hope was lost, Mike Tomlin rallied his team into the postseason -- with a little bit of help from a few other AFC teams -- and he rallied them again Monday to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Tomlin has a year left on his contract, but recent reports suggest he will take time to decide his future now that Pittsburgh’s season is over. It’s hard to ponder in the immediate aftermath of their playoff loss, especially after Tomlin walked off the podium after being asked about his contract status, but if he doesn’t return, it should be his decision to walk away. If Tomlin hasn’t earned that, what are we doing here? The Steelers are far from great -- I get that -- but he’s kept this franchise quite relevant for most of his 17 seasons at the helm. And good luck to whoever follows the guy, if that's where we're headed. I know Tomlin was cloaked by giants’ shadows when he arrived, but there’s no guarantee that any successor would enjoy the success he’s had.