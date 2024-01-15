NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles today to meet with the Chargers about their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Giants interviewed 49ers special teams coach Matt Harper for their special teams coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Titans have requested to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.