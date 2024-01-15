News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 15

Published: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:32 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles today to meet with the Chargers about their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Giants interviewed 49ers special teams coach Matt Harper for their special teams coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Titans have requested to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

