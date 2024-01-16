Around the NFL

Bill Belichick takes first post-Patriots interview with Falcons 

Published: Jan 15, 2024
Could the man behind 28-3 be the 2024 head coach of the Atlanta Falcons?

It's certainly a possibility after the Falcons announced on Monday night that they had officially interviewed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for their vacant position.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday, five days after the Falcons fired Arthur Smith.

This was Belichick's first interview since leaving the Pats and no deal is imminent, but there is mutual interest with ongoing conversations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Belichick took the Pats to nine Super Bowls in his 24 seasons with the club and won six -- which is six more than the Falcons franchise has ever won. Atlanta's advanced to the Super Bowl twice, the last coming in the 2016 season, which infamously ended with a 34-28 loss to Belichick's Patriots in a game in which the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead.

Belichick was also the de facto general manager in New England. How he would potentially mesh with owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot would no doubt weigh heavy on him taking on the job.

The Falcons have interviewed six candidates so far and have interview requests with at least four more, per Pelissero.

Including playoffs, Belichick, 71, has 333 career wins as a head coach, which trails Don Shula's 347 for the most all time.

If he were to join the Falcons, it would instantly drive up fan interest and he would also satisfy Blank's desire for a win-now operation.

