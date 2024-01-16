Bill Belichick takes first post-Patriots interview with Falcons 

Belichick took the Pats to nine Super Bowls in his 24 seasons with the club and won six -- which is six more than the Falcons franchise has ever won. Atlanta's advanced to the Super Bowl twice, the last coming in the 2016 season, which infamously ended with a 34-28 loss to Belichick's Patriots in a game in which the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead.