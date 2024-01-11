Robert Kraft explains decision to part ways with HC Bill Belichick after 24 seasons

Some wondered why Kraft would opt to move on the Belichick era. Sure, New England wasn't a good football team in 2023, finishing 4-13, but Belichick's track record should have earned him some slack.

As Kraft saw it, three years was enough to see things weren't getting better. New England has reached the postseason just once since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, and the Patriots haven't shown any signs they'll suddenly be a better team in 2024.

If ever there were a time to end an era and move onto a fresh start, it was now.

"This is a results business," Kraft said on Thursday. "Certain things in life, it's instinctual. I think both of us felt the time was right for each of us to go off in our separate directions.

… "For him to say he'll always be a Patriot. It's great. The last few days, since Monday since we've been thinking about and talking about, I think our relationship went to a new place because this is very hard. It's like a marriage, things don't always go great. You get through the difficult times and it makes the relationship strong. I think we had the chance to do that over the last almost quarter of a century.

"I think both of us felt at this point in time it was in our mutual interest to each go our own way, but knowing that we have that bond and foundation that's really hard in this business to create -- very hard."

Kraft sounded wistful when answering questions on Thursday, almost as if he knew he'd likely never witness another run of greatness like the one Belichick oversaw in the last 24 years. He has every reason to believe it, too: Prior to the Patriots, no club had ever been as consistently successful and at times, dominant, as Belichick's team was for so long.

There is, of course, the comparison of the Patriots before and after Brady. But Kraft wasn't thinking about his former quarterback on Thursday as much as he was expressing appreciation for the architect of New England's six Super Bowl-winning teams (and nine AFC champion squads), and the coach who led them to the promised land.

"I'm not sure I can say one thing," Kraft said when asked of the football lessons he learned from Belichick. "The thing that always amazed me with him -- and I get exposed to a lot of people -- is he's the only person I've met with the football intellect and the knowledge. I think part of that went back to his dad and the training he got. But also how he absorbed it as a little kid watching film with his dad.

"What I saw in '96 when he got fired by the Browns and Bill Parcells said you should go out and meet him. … I remember I went out in '96 and spoke with him at the combine and he agreed to come join us. I saw the impact that he had in that season coaching the secondary, how he could relate to the players. … He knew how to give information, complicated (information) that they could relate to. … I thought to myself, here's a guy who can relate to the players at that level, but also has the football intellect and understands the economics of the game because most coaches coming into the mid-90s and late '90s didn't know how to put value coming into a salary cap, that parity of budgets. He had the greatest ability to relate the two things.

"Now I think a lot of his contemporaries -- younger contemporaries -- have caught up to that. But I don't think there's anyone like him that has the composite knowledge. So that always impressed me. And then he can pull something out of the air and quote 30 years ago some play in some game. For those of us who have short-term memory lapses, that really impressed me."