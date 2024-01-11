Bill Belichick, Patriots mutually part ways: Full statements from Belichick, owner Robert Kraft

Statement from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:

"Good morning. I haven't seen this many cameras since we signed (Tim) Tebow."

"Robert (Kraft) and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways. For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration. I'll start with Robert and his family. So much thanks for the opportunity to be the coach here for 24 years. It's an amazing opportunity, and I received tremendous support. We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here. That's exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations, the amount of success we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of so many people. Very proud of that, and I will always have those great memories. I'll carry those with me the rest of my life. Of course, after Robert, thanks to the assistant coaches. I've had so many great coaches here that made my job so much easier. It's a long list, but the amount of work, preparation and diligence that they do -- every one of them -- and I say this about the players and the coaches regardless of how long they were here, how many years they were here, how many years they coached or what their position was, it was a great team effort and everybody out everything they had into it. That's why we were successful. To the coaches and the support staff, it's an amazing staff here that supported me in every way, all the scouting, all the football support people from equipment, training, security, video, operations and so forth down the line. Dining room, It's all first class, it's all extremely good.

"Of course, a great deal of thanks and appreciation to the players. Players win games in the NFL, and I've been very very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played, some of the greatest players that have played for the Patriots, some of them already in the Hall of Fame and many more are going. Again, regardless of how long any of the players were or weren't here or what their role was or how many games they played or even if they didn't win championships, I respect the way the players come to work here on a daily basis. All of them, and I've coached well over a thousand. Their ability to work, prepare, train in the weight room, train their bodies, meet, rehearse over and over again what we need to do things right to be successful to win. I have so much respect for all the players, and certainly we've had many that have been here for a long time, had great contributions. Too many to name at this time, but great thanks to the players.

"To the media, for you guys, I don't know if anyone's gotten more coverage than I have, or we have in the past 24 years. I've given you guys a lot of respect in what you do. You're our voice to the fans. Even though we didn't always see eye-to-eye all the time -- most of the time -- but not all the time, I do respect what you do.

"And finally, to the fans. The fans here are amazing. So many memories of the fans -- the sendoffs, the praise, the Sundays -- whatever the situations are, the letters of support, seeing the fans away from here at a gas station or grocery store or wherever you bump into them. Patriot fans here, and not just in New England -- they extend nationally and even internationally as I've travelled; it's amazing how far the arm reaches, we saw that this year in Germany. So appreciative of the fans for all the support they've given me, my family and this football team. So many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots.