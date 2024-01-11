Bill Belichick's departure from New England ends an unprecedented run, puts Patriots at a crossroads

All of that made the recent collapse so shocking. For years, Belichick's teams had treated the first month of the regular season as an extension of the preseason, when the grizzled coach would determine what his team did well. Then the Patriots would take off in the second half of the season, building toward December and, of course, January, when they were so often playing their best football. That was still the expectation when the 2023 season began with two straight losses. But this time, there was no build, no quarterback to carry the team. Jones struggled and would eventually be benched. New England was near the bottom of the league in scoring. And, somewhat incredibly, some of the fanbase wanted the Pats to move on from Belichick.



Now that they have, the franchise must find Belichick's successor, or even two -- one person to oversee personnel and another to be the head coach. The next regime will have an unenviable task. The offensive roster is in need of a major overhaul. New England must unearth the next starting quarterback, restock the wide receiver room and shore up the offensive line. And the Pats' future leaders will take on this renovation knowing that, no matter how good at their jobs they are, they are unlikely to ever escape the shadow cast by the man they are replacing.