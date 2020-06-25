Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady posted an image on his Instagram story along with a quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt: "Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

The image was posted after Brady worked out with Buccaneers teammates for a second time this week following NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer's recommendation that players stop practicing together until the start of training camp, as several NFL players and employees reportedly contracted COVID-19 recently.

Among the positive tests were individuals at the Buccaneers team facility, the club announced Saturday.

Asked Thursday about Brady's player-only workouts, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said during a conference call the league and union were in "the same place" that it is about "risk reduction and mitigating risk. Players are going to share the same risk but also the same responsibility to each other."