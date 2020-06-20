Buccaneers: Individuals at facility tested positive for COVID-19

Individuals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' team facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement Saturday.

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," the statement read. "We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.

"Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season. The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns."

The team began its Phase 1 reopening of its facility on June 10.