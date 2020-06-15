Around the NFL

Multiple Cowboys, Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Grant Gordon

Multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys football players, including Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities and the Cowboys and Texans teams followed proper health protocols, Rapoport added.

Elliott's agent told Rapoport that the Dallas standout is "feeling good." The team, however, issued a statement that it could not provide information.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the Cowboys said in a statement obtained by Rapoport.

Players testing positive is a development that was predicted by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer.

"We fully expect we will have positive cases that will arise," Sills said in May.

Previously, Denver Broncos defense end Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19 as did Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen in April.

While coaches have begun returning to team facilities, no players have returned as the NFL's virtual offseason, a measure brought on due to the novel coronvirus, winds down this week.

