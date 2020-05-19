Sills: No timeline for when players can return to team facilities

Jeff Pash, the league's general counsel, said the goal would be to maintain competitive equity.

"Competitive issues are always important and they always are considered in a way to try to preserve equitable treatment of all 32 clubs," he said. "And certainly, our goal will be to have all 32 clubs operating on a consistent basis."

In the meantime, the NFL is discussing with the players' union the protocols necessary for the return of players, including testing for the novel coronavirus. Sills acknowledged that even as the league is watching how other sports leagues are trying to return, football presents some special challenges. Football and physical distancing are not compatible, he noted.

And Sills acknowledged a sobering reality, stating: "We fully expect we will have positive cases that will arise."

The other issue that dominated the owners' meeting was diversity in hiring, a problem that has only become more glaring in recent years. The league currently has just two general managers who are members of a minority group and just four head coaches. Owners approved a slate intended to improve minority hiring, but tabled a proposal that would have rewarded teams which hire a minority head coach or general manager with improved third-round draft position. Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Art Rooney II, who chairs the league's diversity committee, and Commissioner Roger Goodell said the proposal generated discussion that produced a number of other ideas about how to reward teams and the resolution was tabled so those ideas could be more fully developed before owners vote on further changes.

The most significant improvement was a resolution that will prohibit teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. Assistant coaches were faced with the choice of allowing their contracts to expire so they could take coordinator interviews. The increased freedom to interview should improve the pipeline for young coaches.

Goodell said he did not think the league was finished making adjustments in an attempt to get better results during the next hiring cycle and he made clear his frustration with the current state of hiring.

"Just from my perspective, we're not satisfied with where we are," he said. "We know we should and can do better."