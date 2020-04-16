Von Miller's agents say Broncos star has COVID-19

One of the game's best pass rushers and a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per Miller's agents.
Miller went on NBC's "Today" on Friday to detail how he learned of his illness and provide an update on his status.
"It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse," Miller said. "I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different. It really didn't work like it should. I waited another day. The cough didn't go away and my assistant, she said, 'Why don't you just go get tested? There's no harm in getting tested.' I went down the street, went and got tested. Two days later, my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19.
"I was shocked. We've been taking this seriously since day one."
"After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement began. "Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.
"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.
The news comes a day removed from Rams offensive lineman Brian Allenbecoming the first known NFL player to have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
One of the NFL's most well-known talents and recognizable faces, 31-year-old Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with three All-Pro credits and 106 sacks in his decorated nine-year career.
The hulking Miller, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound standout off the edge known for his fearsome play, trademark glasses and seemingly ever-present smile off the field, has now become one of the most notable athletes in the sports world to have tested positive.