Von Miller's agents say Broncos star has COVID-19

"It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse," Miller said. "I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different. It really didn't work like it should. I waited another day. The cough didn't go away and my assistant, she said, 'Why don't you just go get tested? There's no harm in getting tested.' I went down the street, went and got tested. Two days later, my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19.