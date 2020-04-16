Around the NFL

Von Miller's agents say Broncos star has COVID-19

Published: Apr 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

One of the game's best pass rushers and a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per Miller's agents.

The Broncos are aware of the situation, Rapoport added. Miller found out he was positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning after he was tested a "couple days ago," per NFL Network's James Palmer. Miller saw Broncos team doctors after feeling sick recently, Palmer added.

Miller went on NBC's "Today" on Friday to detail how he learned of his illness and provide an update on his status.

"It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse," Miller said. "I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different. It really didn't work like it should. I waited another day. The cough didn't go away and my assistant, she said, 'Why don't you just go get tested? There's no harm in getting tested.' I went down the street, went and got tested. Two days later, my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19.

"I was shocked. We've been taking this seriously since day one."

The Broncos released a statement shortly after the news came to the forefront.

"After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement began. "Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.

"Von is the first member of the Broncos' organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19."

The news comes a day removed from Rams offensive lineman Brian Allenbecoming the first known NFL player to have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

One of the NFL's most well-known talents and recognizable faces, 31-year-old Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with three All-Pro credits and 106 sacks in his decorated nine-year career.

Saints coach Sean Payton announced last month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus before a follow-up announcement that he had recovered. The pandemic has also resulted in the NFL having closed all its team facilities and moved to a virtual 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25.

The hulking Miller, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound standout off the edge known for his fearsome play, trademark glasses and seemingly ever-present smile off the field, has now become one of the most notable athletes in the sports world to have tested positive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Ron Rivera: 'We're getting the message across' to unvaccinated Washington players

Following some one-on-one meetings with players, Washington head coach Ron Rivera Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Networks Judy Battista that he expects to see games played in full stadiums this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW