Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 19, 2020 02:45 PM

49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The group as a whole is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel, whole some will remain in Nashville, Garafolo added.

The entire group, which includes all of the 49ers quarterbacks and other skill players, got tested Friday are awaiting the results, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero reported those in Nashville are grounded until further notice.

"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees," the 49ers said in a statement obtained by Rapoport.

It is the latest report of a positive test during a week in which, on Monday, Rapoport and Pelissero reported that multiple players on the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and, on Wednesday, Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson told NFL Network's James Palmer that he too tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Content

George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium
news

George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium

A monument to the former and first Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the franchise's former home, RFK Stadium, on Friday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
news

Myriad marquee matchups await Patrick Mahomes in 2020

As the Chiefs look to repeat, Patrick Mahomes is the face of the best team in the world, arguably the finest quarterback in all the land and as the schedule makers would have it, one half of myriad marquee matchups.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Khalil Mack moving ahead 'with something to prove'

Dismayed by the Bears failing to make the playoffs and his individual performance in 2019, Mack is working to make sure the season ahead is far removed from the disappointment left behind. 
NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Friday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media. 
Panthers OC considers WR Curtis Samuel 'critical' to team's success
news

Panthers OC considers WR Curtis Samuel 'critical' to team's success

Joe Brady inherited some exciting players to build his first NFL offense with, most notably first-team All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. All eyes will be on the 2019 Pro Bowler but the first-year Panthers offensive coordinator believes receiver Curtis Samuel is going to be Carolina's X factor.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has all but soured to a point beyond repair. On Thursday, the All-Pro safety formally requested to be traded.
'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic
news

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic

The upcoming season of the popular HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" will be unlike any other in the show's history. Not only will the program feature both L.A.-based franchises but the show's producers have the added hurdle of figuring out how to execute their unique vision all while navigating the restrictions surrounding NFL teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon submits letter for reinstatement

Josh Gordon submitted his letter for reinstatement to the NFL, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Seahawks receiver is hoping his indefinite suspension will be lifted in time for training camp. 
Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a first look at new tight end Rob Gronkowski in uniform on Thursday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL