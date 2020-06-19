49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The group as a whole is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel, whole some will remain in Nashville, Garafolo added.

The entire group, which includes all of the 49ers quarterbacks and other skill players, got tested Friday are awaiting the results, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero reported those in Nashville are grounded until further notice.

"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees," the 49ers said in a statement obtained by Rapoport.