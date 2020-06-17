Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackson, who has been training in Houston, told Palmer that he was tested this morning. He said he has had flu-like symptoms, chills and congestion the past few days.

Jackson is the second Broncos player to reveal a positive test for COVID-19. Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller tested positive for the virus in mid-April and then announced April 30 that he had then tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Jackson record two interceptions in 13 games for the Broncos in 2019, his first season in Denver.

On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple Texans and Cowboys football players, including Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

