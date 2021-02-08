Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl win the crowning achievement of his NFL career

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady﻿'s divorce from New England was still fresh and shocking on the day he signed his contract, but Brady had already closed the book on a storied 20-year run that had somehow grown stale. Brady is one of those people who rarely lives in the past, his good friend and former teammate Willie McGinest would say months later. He wants to focus on the present and the future. Which explains the things Brady said to Buccaneers GM Jason Licht when they talked that day, a conversation that stayed with Licht. First, Brady wanted the phone numbers of his receivers immediately. And second, Brady knew exactly how many hours there were until the Bucs would open the 2020 season.

That Brady knew the kind of uphill climb he faced, starting over at age 43, made Sunday night's outcome no less stunning. Everybody eventually realized this would be a pandemic-stricken season that would favor continuity, that the scuttled offseason and preseason would rob teams of work that would especially disadvantage those who were in transition.

Last Sunday, on a warm, sunny day, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen sat on his patio and, in his genial way, bemoaned the lost time. He wished the Bucs still had eight more games to play this season, so the offense could finally get to where it was going, so that Brady would no longer be operating at a severe repetition deficit.

On Sunday, the deficit still not erased, the new Brady era ended its first season the way the old one did six times in New England -- with Brady hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. He elevated a moribund franchise, then won a Super Bowl, 31-9 over the Chiefs, and ultimately, again, pushed off the encroaching future and the demands to pass the baton. Even the Patriots, left behind, tweeted their congratulations to "the greatest of all time."

This outcome seems so routine -- and in hindsight, should have been expected -- for Brady, but that should not dim how extraordinary it is. Brady came to a team that hadn't even been in the playoffs since 2007. And they won the Super Bowl in his first try. That is seven championships for him, five Super Bowl MVP awards (he finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns) and no end in sight.