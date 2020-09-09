The meticulousness is familiar to anyone who has tracked Brady's career. On the first day they met, Brady showed Christensen pictures from his phone of him throwing the ball, instructing his coach to bring to his attention if he saw his head start to tilt to his left. If his head starts to tilt outside of his left knee, Brady told Christensen, it means he's tired or straining and that can lead to bad throws. He told Christensen to listen to his cadence. To Christensen's amusement, Brady loves the individual portion of practice. He likes the drills. He likes to throw a football. Arians calls him a piranha -- a label he also gave Peyton Manning -- because there is no amount of information that is too much for him to consume.

And, even as the new guy, Brady has quickly become like a coach on the field, repeatedly pulling teammates aside to discuss throws, whether they are in the middle of practice or not.

"It could seem like the perfect pass, a great ball, everything seems spot on, but if he doesn't feel it's 100 percent crisp, exactly where the ball should be placed, if you weren't efficient at the top of your route, you're going to run it again until you really perfect it," Brate said. "He kind of has a way of circling everything back to football. Whether you're having a meal with him or talking about whatever, he'll just bring it back to football."

What has not escaped the notice of Licht and Arians is the air of confidence Brady confers on the team. They both use the word "swagger" to describe how players move during practice. There is no wasted time, no extraneous moves. Everything is crisp and efficient and with an air the Bucs simply have not had in years. Licht does not want that to be cast as a knock on Winston, but this is how much different the level is right now in Tampa. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles observed after practice one day that Brady even throws good incompletions, meaning if the intended receiver can't catch it, nobody else can either.

The intended receivers the Bucs have, though, have delighted Brady, Christensen said. With Evans and Godwin joining Brate, O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski -- and with the late addition of Fournette, who caught 76 passes for 522 yards last season -- Brady might have his best set of targets since Randy Moss joined the Patriots in 2007. Christensen compares Brady at the early practices this summer to his five grandchildren on Christmas morning, excitedly tearing open each toy to see what they can do.

Leftwich admitted late in camp that he didn't know what kind of offense the Bucs would run, because they were still figuring out what Brady was comfortable with, but at a simulated game held on Aug. 28 at Raymond James Stadium, Brady was noticeably sharp in his passes.