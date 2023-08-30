"Franchises understand that you have to have someone there that can be special," Marino said. "That's why guys trade up. They're making franchise-shaping decisions."

What makes the 1983 class stand out is that five of the six (Blackledge being the exception) had at least decently successful NFL seasons, going to playoff games and making a substantial impact on their franchises. That hit rate is unusual. When the Colts were preparing for this year's draft, Irsay said, they looked at the last 24 quarterbacks selected in the first round. Only eight, by their estimation, had already been successful: Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence.

You can quibble with the Colts' assessment of the individuals, but a 33 percent success rate for first-round quarterbacks is what keeps general managers and coaches up at night. Of course, it didn't dissuade Indianapolis from using a high pick (No. 4 overall) on Anthony Richardson after the Panthers took Bryce Young at No. 1 and the Texans took C.J. Stroud second.

One player's 1983 draft spot stands out especially: Marino fell to the 27th overall pick, making him the final quarterback taken in the first round. This came after a senior season at Pitt that was weaker than his junior season. Unsubstantiated rumors of drug use in college also circulated, though it's not clear if those impacted his draft fate; Marino's agent, Marvin Demoff, told Bleacher Report for a story in 2015 that he "never heard" a team mention the rumors to him in the run-up to the draft.

Marino is arguably the greatest pure passer in league history, and his 1984 season, in which he threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns (NFL records at the time), remains a marvel. It took 20 years for Peyton Manning to top Marino's single-season touchdown mark. The single-season passing yards record stood even longer, until Tom Brady and Drew Brees topped it in 2011.

Polian said the mistakes teams made in letting Marino fall were instructive.

"I think we learned from it -- we saw in Marino a guy with incredible arm strength and production," said Polian, who was working as director of player personnel for the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1983 but became the Bills' GM in 1986 -- the initial year that Kelly, who chose to spend his first couple pro seasons in the USFL, played for Buffalo. "The thing we learned was to try to make sure to look at the whole picture and not one part. In Kelly's case, we saw a guy who had sustained a serious injury, and there were questions whether his career would progress. We learned that guys can overcome injury."

Not that teams have stopped making mistakes. In 2017, nine other players were drafted before Patrick Mahomes, who has since become a superstar. Lamar Jackson -- whom Polian initially dismissed as an NFL quarterback before eventually owning up to his misjudgment -- wasn't drafted until the end of Round 1 in 2018, then won NFL MVP in 2019 while setting a rushing record for QBs. Jalen Hurts, who helped carry the Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season, lasted until the second round in 2020. Last week, the San Francisco 49ers traded quarterback Trey Lance, who had dropped to third on their depth chart, to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. In 2021, the 49ers traded three first-rounders to get into position to draft Lance.