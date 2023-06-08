Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

The feeling out of Frisco, Texas, is more of a change in attitude and accent.

"It's more of an attitude deal," star guard Zack Martin said of McCarthy's effect as a "Pittsburgh guy" calling plays, via The Associated Press. "That's the best way I can describe it. The plays aren't going to change. We're going to run our inside zone, outside zone. I think it's just the mindset and attitude we're going to bring and that edge I talked about."

The Cowboys only have so much to improve upon in 2023. After boasting the top-ranked attack in points and yards in 2021, McCarthy and Moore's offense fell to fourth in points scored and 11th in total yards in 2022. Prescott also noticeably struggled with interceptions, leading the league in the category with 15; Dallas lacked steady receiver player behind CeeDee Lamb; and the running game once paced by Ezekiel Elliott stalled out.

As a result, the Cowboys cut Elliott, Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks to pair with Lamb and a healthier Michael Gallup, Moore left for the Chargers, and McCarthy took the reins as play-caller for the first time since his final days with the Packers. Brian Schottenheimer was also hired as offensive coordinator, though he will be more in charge of game-planning, already teasing a "fast" approach on offense.

So far, McCarthy likes what he sees from Prescott and Co's acclimation to the new way.

"I love the way we've challenged Dak mentally, and more importantly, I love the way he's attacked it," McCarthy said Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I didn't know it about him. I just think it's like all of us: You don't really know until you really stress and push. He's really handled these changes and adjustments, the input, because at the end of the day, the quarterback ... they need to own the offense.