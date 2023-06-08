Around the NFL

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

Published: Jun 07, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

It's a new day in Dallas, with coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays for the first time since his final season in Green Bay in 2018.

Two days into mandatory minicamp, players are already noticing a difference.

"This is the 'Texas Coast,'" quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Wednesday. "We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It's got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we've done in the past and just marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that's not out there."

By all indications, McCarthy won't be straying too far from how former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore operated the Cowboys offense for four years. The veteran head coach said earlier this offseason that the offense would still be in "Dak's language" and Dallas isn't throwing away last year's playbook.

Related Links

The feeling out of Frisco, Texas, is more of a change in attitude and accent.

"It's more of an attitude deal," star guard Zack Martin said of McCarthy's effect as a "Pittsburgh guy" calling plays, via The Associated Press. "That's the best way I can describe it. The plays aren't going to change. We're going to run our inside zone, outside zone. I think it's just the mindset and attitude we're going to bring and that edge I talked about."

The Cowboys only have so much to improve upon in 2023. After boasting the top-ranked attack in points and yards in 2021, McCarthy and Moore's offense fell to fourth in points scored and 11th in total yards in 2022. Prescott also noticeably struggled with interceptions, leading the league in the category with 15; Dallas lacked steady receiver player behind CeeDee Lamb; and the running game once paced by Ezekiel Elliott stalled out.

As a result, the Cowboys cut Elliott, Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks to pair with Lamb and a healthier Michael Gallup, Moore left for the Chargers, and McCarthy took the reins as play-caller for the first time since his final days with the Packers. Brian Schottenheimer was also hired as offensive coordinator, though he will be more in charge of game-planning, already teasing a "fast" approach on offense.

So far, McCarthy likes what he sees from Prescott and Co's acclimation to the new way.

"I love the way we've challenged Dak mentally, and more importantly, I love the way he's attacked it," McCarthy said Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I didn't know it about him. I just think it's like all of us: You don't really know until you really stress and push. He's really handled these changes and adjustments, the input, because at the end of the day, the quarterback ... they need to own the offense.

"I have no interest in being known as some guru coach or a smart coach. I want smart, Hall of Fame-type quarterbacks. The only way to get there is you've gotta make them own the offense. You see it, he has the personality, but it's just like anything. This is our first year of playing the way we want to play, and he's done a really good job of taking ownership of that and with that the mental challenges. He's knocked it out of the park."

The defense is noticing a positive change, as well.

"It's a lot of great talent on the team from the running back position to the receivers, fast," cornerback Stephon Gilmore told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Dak, you know, he's been great for a long time. So I think he can go anywhere on the field. He can run the ball, pass the ball, so anytime you can do both, you've got a chance to be special. ... Anytime you have a quarterback like that, you've got a chance to go all the way."

Expectations in Dallas this season will be just that -- for the Cowboys to go all the way, reclaiming the NFC East title from Philadelphia and finally making the NFC title game, at the very least. Dallas has the personnel to do it on the field and on the sidelines.

With McCarthy stepping into the play-calling role, much of the burden of this year's performance will also fall on his shoulders. If the Cowboys can't improve on last season's Divisional Round exit, the coach could go from "Texas Coast" to Texas toast in Big D.

Related Content

news

Jeffery Simmons insists Titans aren't 'rebuilding' in 2023: 'We're trying to build a winning culture'

With a new general manager, an aging quarterback, an offensive anchor in the final year of his deal and division rivals on the come-up, Tennessee is hearing a lot about a rebuild these days. Jeffery Simmons isn't buying it.

news

Colts coach Shane Steichen: We are constantly educating our players on gambling policy

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since reports surfaced that the NFL was investigating Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of the league's gambling policy.

news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns changes jersey number to No. 0: 'A new beginning' for Carolina

Brian Burns will have a new look this season, in the front seven and on the front of his jersey. The Panthers star pass rusher is taking advantage of a new league rule and changing his number from No. 53 to No. 0.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb will be 'playing for' late NFL legend Jim Brown: 'He saw something in me'

Running back Nick Chubb, who got to know the late Jim Brown over his first five NFL seasons, said he'll be "playing for" the Browns legend this season in his honor.

news

Vikings fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter

The Vikings sent Za'Darius Smith to Cleveland last month, and they might not be finished making moves. Minnesota has been receiving calls regarding the availability of edge rusher Danielle Hunter, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy doesn't want to make Justin Fields 'robotic' amid QB's development

Bears QB Justin Fields is aiming to become a more complete quarterback in Year 3, but OC Luke Getsy doesn't want the young star to become "robotic."

news

DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans in first free-agent visit

DeAndre Hopkins' free-agent tour is headed to Nashville. Hopkins will fly to Tennessee on Sunday for a visit with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen to appear on cover of 'Madden NFL 24'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will appear on the cover of "Madden NFL 24", EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas says he'll be 'ready to go full speed' on first day of training camp

Saints WR Michael Thomas has battled injuries the last two offseasons, but the former All-Pro said Tuesday he will be ready to go without limitations for 2023's training camp.

news

Rhamondre Stevenson focused on getting ready to be 'the guy' in Patriots' backfield

With Damien Harris off to Buffalo, Rhamondre Stevenson is in line to be the main guy in the New England Patriots' backfield. Stevenson spoke to reporters on Tuesday about getting ready for his bigger role in the offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More