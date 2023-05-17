Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

There are two different elements of speed: in-play and between plays.

Dallas added in-play speed by trading for Brandin Cooks, and the only significant addition to the backfield was sixth-round back Deuce Vaughn, which means Tony Pollard should see the field more when fully healthy. The Cowboys have the speed to stress defenses.

The more interesting question this season is how fast the Cowboys' offense will move between plays. Last year Dallas ranked as one of the quickest-paced offenses in the NFL under Dak Prescott. In neutral situations in 2022, only Philadelphia ran plays quicker than Dallas -- and that's with Prescott missing five games.

Schottenheimer noted that the team isn't completely tossing out the old playbook but rather tweaking it.

"It's been a grind, (but) it's been fun," Schottenheimer said. "As you guys know, the system's not broken. It's not broken. They've won a lot of games here. Mike's been around for that.

"They've scored a ton of points and I have a ton of respect for [former assistant coaches] Kellen and (Doug Nussmeier) and Skip (Peete) and (Joe) Philbin -- I've coached with most of those guys before. In terms of the process, we're getting organized for OTAs. We've had a lot of discussions."