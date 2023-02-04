Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

Dallas is staying in-house to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Cowboys on Saturday announced that veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as team consultant during the 2022 season, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator.

"I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team. He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go," said head coach Mike McCarthy in a statement. "Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect."

Schottenheimer succeeds Kellen Moore, who agreed to mutually part ways with the club after four seasons. The 49-year-old coach has spent 12 of his 22 years in the NFL as an OC, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020.

"I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization," said Schottenheimer in a statement. "Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it."