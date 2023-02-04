Around the NFL

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 04, 2023 at 03:22 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Dallas is staying in-house to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Cowboys on Saturday announced that veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer, who served as team consultant during the 2022 season, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator.

"I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team. He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go," said head coach Mike McCarthy in a statement. "Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect."

Schottenheimer succeeds Kellen Moore, who agreed to mutually part ways with the club after four seasons. The 49-year-old coach has spent 12 of his 22 years in the NFL as an OC, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020.

"I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization," said Schottenheimer in a statement. "Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it."

While head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play-calling in 2023, Schottenheimer will have a crucial role in directing a Cowboys offense that led the league in total yards and points per game just two seasons ago.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he won't extend the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract for the organization.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE