Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going forward.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Moore is expected to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers for their OC opening, per a source. Dallas had already given the Chargers permission to speak with Moore beforehand, per Rapoport.

Moore is also expected to field significant interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant OC job, per Rapoport.

Promoted to OC in 2019, Moore's offense saw progressive improvement in each season before it ranked first in the league in total yards per game points per game in 2021. The Cowboys saw a slight regress in 2022, ranking 11th in the NFL with 354.9 YPG and fourth in scoring with 27.5 PPG

The Cowboys season culminated in a rough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, being held to under 300 yards of offense and just 12 points in a game where Dallas' defense played the best it possibly could. The final play call of that game -- one designed for a final-second lateral with running back Ezekiel Elliott hiking the ball -- turned out to be Moore's final one for the Cowboys.