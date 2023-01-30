Around the NFL

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 07:24 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going forward.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Moore is expected to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers for their OC opening, per a source. Dallas had already given the Chargers permission to speak with Moore beforehand, per Rapoport.

Moore is also expected to field significant interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant OC job, per Rapoport.

Promoted to OC in 2019, Moore's offense saw progressive improvement in each season before it ranked first in the league in total yards per game points per game in 2021. The Cowboys saw a slight regress in 2022, ranking 11th in the NFL with 354.9 YPG and fourth in scoring with 27.5 PPG

The Cowboys season culminated in a rough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, being held to under 300 yards of offense and just 12 points in a game where Dallas' defense played the best it possibly could. The final play call of that game -- one designed for a final-second lateral with running back Ezekiel Elliott hiking the ball -- turned out to be Moore's final one for the Cowboys.

Should Dallas elect to hire a new OC, it will have to compete with several teams looking for new offensive minds, including the Ravens, Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers and Commanders.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth

Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says linebacker Haason Reddick has "been a bad dude all year" after Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo

With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard TD pass from All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the pair moved into sole possession of second place for most playoff TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo.

news

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

The NFL community, including players and fans, took to social media to share their thoughts on all the action from Championship Sunday.

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, the team announced.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE