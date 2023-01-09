Around the NFL

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle

Published: Jan 09, 2023 at 11:14 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and general manager vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below -- sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements -- will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.

NOTE: Navigate to different sections using the links below:

Related Links

COACHING/GM INTERVIEWS

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
General manager
  • Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (requested)
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Head coach
  • Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach (scheduled)
  • Steve Wilks, Panthers interim coach (scheduled)
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Defensive coordinator
  • Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach for defense (requested)
  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach (requested)
  • Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach (requested)
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Head coach
  • Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (scheduled)
  • Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach (scheduled)
  • Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator (requested)
  • Sean Payton, former Saints head coach (requested)
  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (requested)
  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (requested)
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
General manager
  • Malik Boyd, Bills senior director of pro personnel (requested)
  • Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel (requested)
  • Glenn Cook, Browns assistant GM/VP of player personnel (requested)
  • Ryan Cowden, Titans VP of player personnel
  • Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager (requested)
  • Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel
  • Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager (requested)

Back to top

FIRED

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • Head coach Kliff Kinsgbury


Kingsbury was fired on Jan. 9 following a 4-13 season and just one season after he signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. Kingsbury served as Arizona's head coach for four years, going 28-37-1 and reaching the postseason just once.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • Head coach Matt Rhule
  • Defensive coordinator Phil Snow


Rhule was fired on Oct. 10, five weeks into his third year with the Panthers. Rhule's time in Carolina produced just an 11-27 record over two-plus seasons, including consecutive five-win campaigns and a 1-4 start in 2022. Steve Wilks served as the Panthers' interim coach, leading Carolina to a 7-10 record and the brink of an NFC South title. Snow was fired along with Rhule.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
  • Defensive coordinator Joe Woods


Woods was relieved of his duties on Jan. 9, one day after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Woods had been with the Browns since 2020.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
  • Head coach Nathaniel Hackett


Hackett was fired on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 start to his first season in Denver. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg served as the Broncos' interim coach for their final two games.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
  • Head coach Lovie Smith


Smith was fired on Jan. 8, hours after the Texans' season-ending win over the Colts. Smith served as Houston's head coach for just one season, leading the Texans to a 3-13-1 record. Smith is the second Houston coach in as many years to go one-and-done; David Culley was replaced by Smith during the 2022 offseason after a 4-13 season in 2021.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
  • Head coach Frank Reich
  • Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady


Reich was fired on Nov. 7 following a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. Reich generated a 40-33-1 regular-season record in four and a half seasons in Indy with a 1-2 postseason record. He was replaced by former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach; Saturday's Colts went 1-7 in eight games. Brady was fired one week before Reich after serving as OC for just over a season.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
  • General manager Jon Robinson


Robinson was fired after seven seasons as Tennessee's GM on Dec. 6. The Titans compiled a 66-43 record with Robinson in charge, including zero losing seasons. At the time of Robinson's ouster, Tennessee had generated the ninth-highest winning percentage (.606) in the NFL since 2016. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden took over Robinson's duties on an interim basis.

Back to top

STEPPING DOWN

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • General manager Steve Keim


The team announced on Jan. 9 that Keim is stepping down as GM to "focus on his health." Keim initially took an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team on Dec. 14. Keim had been the Cardinals' GM since the 2013 season.

Back to top

RETIREMENTS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • Defensive coordinator Dean Pees


Pees, 73, announced his retirement on Jan. 9 after 50 years of coaching in football. Pees had been Atlanta's DC for the past two seasons.

Back to top

Related Content

news

Dennis Allen expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023 season

Following a 7-10 campaign in his first season, Saints head coach Dennis Allen dismissed needing any assurances he'd keep his job. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," he said.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not ready to make determination on OC Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin said Monday he is "just not there" yet in his final evaluation of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I thought he got better, just like our team got better," Tomlin said.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bill Belichick plans to return in 2023 for 24th year as Patriots coach, will 'evaluate everything' in offseason

Bill Belichick isn't leaving his future to speculation: He will be back in 2023. The coach stated as much Monday, directing his and the Patriots' collective focus toward next season when wrapping up 2022 with reporters.

news

Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury following 4-13 season; GM Steve Keim stepping down

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and GM Steve Keim has stepped down from his role, the team announced on Monday.

news

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, retiring after 18 seasons coaching in NFL

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team and players that he is retiring, the team announced on Monday.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys can turn 'nightmare' finale into positive heading into postseason

Coming off a bad loss to Washington in Week 18, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the team's chances of bouncing back in the Super Wild Card Round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Baker Mayfield heads to free agency after Rams stint: 'I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback'

The market will see a glut of potential free-agent signal-callers, with more veterans looking for jobs than landing spots. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield believes he could earn one of those jobs.

news

J.J. Watt on retirement: 'I know I still can (play), I'm just choosing not to'

Despite finishing the 2022 season with a two-sack performance against the 49ers, J.J. Watt has not changed his mind about retiring, saying that while "I know I still can, I'm just choosing not to."

news

Falcons name Greg Beadles team president

Amongst a group of personnel moves announced Monday morning, the Falcons announced that they have promoted Greg Beadles to the role of team president.

news

Browns relieve defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years in Cleveland

The Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE