NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle

Head coach Frank Reich

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady





Reich was fired on Nov. 7 following a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. Reich generated a 40-33-1 regular-season record in four and a half seasons in Indy with a 1-2 postseason record. He was replaced by former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach; Saturday's Colts went 1-7 in eight games. Brady was fired one week before Reich after serving as OC for just over a season.