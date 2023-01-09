Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing in 2023?

In-season firings of head coaches used to be unusual in the NFL. With such a relatively short season, the thinking went, the full campaign was needed for proper evaluation of the man in the big chair.
Those days are long gone. The leash has grown ever shorter for coaches, and owners increasingly see some value in ending a failed tenure, clearing the air of bad mojo and getting a head start in the search for the new guy. Three coaches -- Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Frank Reich in Indianapolis and Matt Rhule in Carolina -- lost their jobs during the regular season this year, equaling the number in 2020. Panthers interim Steve Wilks was so effective in changing the culture and the results in Carolina that he has earned real consideration for the full-time job.
There are big questions looming over the upcoming searches. Will owners finally make progress on their dismaying record of hiring minority coaches? The NFL has put in place rules designed to increase diversity on offensive staffs, particularly at those positions that work directly with the quarterback, but it will take time for those changes to filter through. In the meantime, established minority offensive coordinators, like the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and the Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich, are still waiting for their first head-coaching opportunity. And after years of runs on offensive coaches -- everybody wanted another Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan -- will owners finally turn to defensive coaches, including some with previous head-coaching experience? If they do, will that lead to more opportunities for diverse candidates, given their comparative prevalence in coordinator positions on that side of the ball?
There are a few bold-faced names who will likely be mentioned for every opening this year. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be widely courted. Current Michigan coach and former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh will resume his annual dalliance with a return to the NFL. And 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the hottest name among those looking to break into the head-coaching ranks for the first time.
Here are the teams that will be seeking new leadership in the coming weeks, with the things that make them most attractive.
The first team to sack its coach this season might also represent the most appealing opening, in part because of Wilks' inspired work with the interim tag. His ability to turn a team that was 1-4 when Matt Rhule was fired in October into one that controlled its own playoff fate with two games to play should earn Wilks a long look for the full-time job from owner David Tepper. Carolina's about-face also demonstrated the potential of the young talent on the roster after Christian McCaffrey was traded. What foiled that playoff push was the revolving door at quarterback, and that will obviously be a huge part of who gets this job -- what is the plan for the offense? That would suggest Tepper will tilt toward a coach with an offensive background, and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have reported that the Panthers can be expected to talk to the rising offensive gurus.
The lack of a premier starter under center is the one drawback of this job. The biggest draw is the Panthers' location in what will likely be a wide-open NFC South. If Tom Brady, who is set to become a free agent in March, leaves Tampa Bay or simply retires, none of the teams have a franchise quarterback in place. Atlanta is rebuilding, New Orleans is in a terrible salary-cap spot and Tampa would have to replace Brady while likely also being in a tight salary-cap spot. That could position the Panthers for a quick leap to the top of the division, with the right hire and the right choice of a quarterback. Tepper has reportedly already spoken to Harbaugh.
A season of chaos and upheaval -- multiple coaches fired, multiple quarterbacks benched -- has blotted out the Colts' long history as one of the most stable franchises in the game. Owner Jim Irsay clearly ran out of patience, but the biggest issue has been the same for years: Indianapolis still hasn't recovered from Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019. The Colts have the No. 4 overall pick, and they will have to find their next quarterback of the future this offseason after successive one-year marriages with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan all fell short. The new coach, whoever it is, will also have to address a spate of injuries and subpar seasons from some of the team's best players -- Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard and Quenton Nelson among them.
Irsay's impatience this season may turn off some candidates, although until now, he had been a patient -- maybe too patient -- owner. Still, if the Colts make the right hire and land the right quarterback, they play in a division without a dominant team. That means a quick turnaround is possible, but Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard have to nail the big decisions. Expect Harbaugh's name to be bandied about because of his ties to the organization as a former Colts quarterback.
This job is not the most attractive, because the Broncos exist in the same division as Patrick Mahomes. But this will be the most fascinating search nonetheless. Start with the fact that Denver is expected to interview Payton and Harbaugh. And then layer on the obvious: Whoever gets this job has to fix quarterback Russell Wilson, whose shocking decline led to Hackett's early exit after less than one full season and intrateam friction on the sideline. Wilson's contract makes it prohibitive to move on from him for at least one season, so it seems nearly certain the Broncos will pursue a coach from the offensive side of the ball or one who would bring a very strong offensive coordinator. (Basically, one who tells the Broncos what they want to hear: that Wilson can play at a high level once again.) Beyond Wilson, this roster has enough young talent that, when the quarterback was acquired last March, the assumption was Denver would challenge Kansas City for AFC West supremacy.
The Broncos got back some of the draft capital they sent to Seattle for Wilson when they traded Bradley Chubb to Miami, but they are still operating at a draft-pick deficit. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will interview for the job after leading the NFL's seventh-ranked D, but if he doesn't get the head gig, it would be a coup for a new head coach to convince him to stay. And finally, this is the first hire to be made by the new ownership group. Co-owner/CEO Greg Penner is in charge, and he has already said a new coach will report directly to him, not general manager George Paton. Not incidentally, it is hard to imagine the Walmart fortune will be outbid.
Would you take a job where the previous two head coaches were fired after one season each? Someone will, in part because the Texans have a boatload of draft picks to boost their rebuild. Lovie Smith's final act -- beating the Indianapolis Colts -- cost Houston the first overall pick in 2023, but some of that draft capital could go into a trade to acquire that top spot and a shot at a quarterback. There are some exciting young players on the roster (cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce are two), but the Texans have many needs, particularly to revamp a terrible offense.
Houston's biggest hurdle in the hiring process, though, might be convincing quality candidates that Cal McNair has the patience to see a rebuild through. Since he took over the team following the death of his father, former owner Bob McNair, in 2018, he has fired one general manager (Brian Gaine) and two head coaches (Smith and David Culley) after one season each. He gave Bill O'Brien too much personnel power, and then when O'Brien made the kinds of mistakes one might have predicted for someone inexperienced at that part of the job, McNair fired him. He gave power to Jack Easterby, the Patriots' former team chaplain, who has since left. In light of the recent rate of turnover, top candidates will likely have to be sold by GM Nick Caserio on the potential to build something from scratch -- and probably must be offered a long contract.