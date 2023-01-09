Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing in 2023?

The first team to sack its coach this season might also represent the most appealing opening, in part because of Wilks' inspired work with the interim tag. His ability to turn a team that was 1-4 when Matt Rhule was fired in October into one that controlled its own playoff fate with two games to play should earn Wilks a long look for the full-time job from owner David Tepper. Carolina's about-face also demonstrated the potential of the young talent on the roster after Christian McCaffrey was traded. What foiled that playoff push was the revolving door at quarterback, and that will obviously be a huge part of who gets this job -- what is the plan for the offense? That would suggest Tepper will tilt toward a coach with an offensive background, and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have reported that the Panthers can be expected to talk to the rising offensive gurus.





The lack of a premier starter under center is the one drawback of this job. The biggest draw is the Panthers' location in what will likely be a wide-open NFC South. If Tom Brady, who is set to become a free agent in March, leaves Tampa Bay or simply retires, none of the teams have a franchise quarterback in place. Atlanta is rebuilding, New Orleans is in a terrible salary-cap spot and Tampa would have to replace Brady while likely also being in a tight salary-cap spot. That could position the Panthers for a quick leap to the top of the division, with the right hire and the right choice of a quarterback. Tepper has reportedly already spoken to Harbaugh.