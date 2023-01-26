Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

Reich became available only after the Indianapolis Colts fired him in the middle of the 2022 season. The coach had spent the last four seasons with the Colts, leading them to two playoff appearances in their first three seasons together, but instability at quarterback contributed to their downfall and led to his in-season dismissal.

A similar tale at quarterback could await Reich with the Panthers. Carolina threw plenty of resources at quarterback in 2022, acquiring Baker Mayfield and adding him to a depth chart that included fellow 2018 draft class member Sam Darnold and backup PJ Walker. All three ended up playing, but not until after Carolina fired owner David Tepper's first head-coaching hire, Matt Rhule. Although Darnold's late-season performance could allow him to make a decent case for returning, none of the three quarterbacks played well enough to guarantee a future with the team. Mayfield was waived in December and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams; he, Darnold and Walker are all heading to free agency; and Matt Corral and Jacob Eason are the only QBs currently on Carolina's roster for 2023.

A more likely scenario includes the Panthers spending their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) on one of the top signal-callers in the 2023 draft. The timing of Reich's arrival will allow him plenty of time to evaluate the team's roster in conjunction with general manager Scott Fitterer, helping the new leadership duo chart a course into the future.