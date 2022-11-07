Around the NFL

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The sword of blame has landed on Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The Colts fired Reich on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision. The club later confirmed the news.

It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling Indy squad that came into the season with postseason aspirations, but faltered to 3-5-1 after its third consecutive defeat Sunday in a blowout loss to New England.

Reich was hired in 2018 following the Colts getting spurned by then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He immediately helped the Colts make the postseason with a 10-6 record in his first season. But the revolving door at quarterback that began with Andrew Luck's sudden retirement became his undoing.

Monday's firing is the first time in Jim Irsay's 25 years as Colts owner he's dismissed a coach during a season. Just over a week ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reich's job was considered "safe." However, that sentiment quickly changed following a 26-3 loss to New England.

Reich becomes the second head coach in the NFL to be fired in-season, joining the Panthers' Matt Rhule on the unemployment line.

Reich generated a 40-33-1 regular-season record in four and a half seasons in Indy with a 1-2 postseason record.

The instability under center became the coach's undoing. The Colts have started seven QBs in Reich's tenure, including Luck (16 games), Jacoby Brissett (15), Brian Hoyer (one), Philip Rivers (16), Carson Wentz (17), Matt Ryan (seven) and Sam Ehlinger (two).

In the previous two weeks, Reich made moves to jumpstart a woebegone offense, benching Ryan in favor of sixth-round Ehlinger and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Neither move paid off.

With Reich out in Indy, the question becomes whether general manager Chris Ballard will be the man selecting the next coach or whether Irsay will elect to sweep out the entire front office as well.

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

news

Davante Adams on Raiders' latest collapse: 'There's no reason why we should be losing games like this'

The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."

news

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay after latest dismal offensive performance: 'Changes have to be made'

The Rams couldn't generate first downs or score points in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McVay knows his 3-5 club can't continue to bang its head against the wall, saying after the game that "changes have to be made."

news

TE Tyler Conklin on Gang Green upset over Bills: 'Guess what? We're not the Same Old Jets'

After New York's disappointing Week 8 loss to New England, most expected the Jets to get shellacked by the cream of the AFC East. Instead, the Fightin' Salehs secured a 20-17 upset, to which TE Tyler Conklin said after the game, "We're not the Same Old Jets."

news

Bills' Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures in the immediate aftermath.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

After amassing 39 regular-season wins in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels have appeared to fall off for the Green Bay Packers after mustering only nine points in a loss against the one-win Detroit Lions.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first NFL player to throw for 100,000 yards (including playoffs)

Tom Brady continued to write history Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in league chronicle to pass for 100,000 yards (including playoffs).

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) inactive for game vs. Chiefs; rookie Malik Willis to start

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is officially inactive for the Tennessee Titans' Sunday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs. In Tannehill's absence, rookie QB Malik Willis will get his second career start in as many weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE