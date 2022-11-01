Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season

After the quarterback change in Indianapolis didn't jumpstart the offense, Frank Reich made another big move.

The Colts announced Tuesday it fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said in a statement, via the team's website. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady joined the Colts when Reich was hired in 2018. He served as assistant QB coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach (2019-2020). Brady took over as offensive coordinator in 2021 when Nick Sirianni left for Philadelphia.

The decision to fire Brady comes less than a week after Reich benched Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

The Colts' offense continued to struggle, netting 324 yards and 15 first downs while turning the ball over twice in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

With Reich calling the plays, it remains to be seen how much canning the offensive coordinator will change the fortunes of the 3-4-1 Colts.

Entering the season with postseason aspirations, Indy has been a disappointment through eight weeks, unable to get out of its own way.