Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe

When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?

What did it mean for Frank Reich's job security?

Multiple sources say Reich is in no trouble at all. His job status is best described as "safe," sources say, and in good shape.

And that all makes sense. Despite the struggles this year that led to Matt Ryan's benching, Reich has just one year under .500 -- the year Andrew Luck abruptly retired weeks before the start of the 2019 regular season. Mostly, Reich has managed the team through a series of challenges and has come out standing tall.

At 3-3-1, the Colts have been up and down this season but still have plenty of their goals ahead of them.

Along with general manager Chris Ballard, Reich received an extension through the 2026 season in Aug. 2021. While Colts owner Jim Irsay has made moves shortly after big extensions before -- most notably during the Chuck Pagano/Ryan Grigson years -- this is not like that.

Meanwhile, the team will debut a new QB, with Ehlinger under center for his first substantial amount of playing time as a pro. He has not yet thrown a pass in a regular season game.

Fundamentally, the offense is not expected to change that much. But with Ehlinger's athleticism, expect to see more designed runs and RPOs than the 37-year old Ryan would utilize. The goal will still be the same -- run the ball with Jonathan Taylor behind an offensive line that is finally starting to look cohesive. The hope is a new QB will give the Colts a bounce.

Indianapolis will put Ehlinger on the edge and allow him to use his legs, an added element for a defense to watch for. The plan is that will open up the offense for Taylor.

Mentally, Ehlinger has always prepared like the starter, dialing in and making the most of his reps (which he split with Nick Foles). There was no crash course. Simply, it's about him going out and doing it.