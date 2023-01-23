Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1

With the top 27 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.
NOTES:
- The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
- The order for Picks 28-31 is based on regular-season record and strength of schedule. It will be updated as teams are eliminated from the playoffs.
Will Anderson, Edge
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
Head coach Matt Eberflus needs a disruptive edge rusher to make his version of the Tampa 2 defense work.
Bryce Young, QB
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
Despite the concerns around Young's size, the Texans opt for the most polished passer in the draft.
Jalen Carter, DT
- School: Georgia
- Year: Junior
Carter, a freak athlete, is precisely what the Cardinals need to disrupt opposing offenses from the inside out.
C.J. Stroud, QB
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around.
Tyree Wilson, Edge
- School: Texas Tech
- Year: Senior (RS)
Pete Carroll, whose defense ranked 26th overall this season, has been searching for a dynamic edge rusher to lead a defensive resurgence in the Pacific Northwest.
Bryan Bresee, DT
- School: Clemson
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Adding another trench warrior to the Lions’ defensive line will help head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn build a bully in Motown.
Paris Johnson Jr., OT
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Junior
Upgrading the protection around a new franchise quarterback should be part of Josh McDaniels’ master plan this offseason.
Peter Skoronski, OT
- School: Northwestern
- Year: Junior
The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.
Will Levis, QB
- School: Kentucky
- Year: Senior (RS)
If the Panthers move on from pending free agent Sam Darnold, the team could take a flier on a boom-or-bust prospect with intriguing tools.
Myles Murphy, Edge
- School: Clemson
- Year: Junior
Adding another pass rusher to a lineup loaded with sack artists should be part of general manager Howie Roseman’s plan to build strength on strength.
Broderick Jones, OT
- School: Georgia
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing power football with Derrick Henry running the rock.
Quentin Johnston, WR
- School: TCU
- Year: Junior
Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds (school measurements), the super-sized speedster is a natural WR1 with big-play potential.
O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL
- School: Florida
- Year: Senior
Finding some stability on the offensive line is one of general manager Joe Douglas’ priorities.
Michael Mayer, TE
- School: Notre Dame
- Year: Junior
The Patriots could elect to go back to the future by drafting a tight end who allows them to utilize more jumbo packages.
Brian Branch, CB/S
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
Adding a high-IQ defensive back with position flexibility upgrades the athleticism and playmaking ability in the secondary.
Devon Witherspoon, CB
- School: Illinois
- Year: Senior
The ultra-smooth cover corner flashes lockdown capabilities on the island.
Joey Porter Jr., CB
- School: Penn State
- Year: Junior (RS)
Adding a long, rangy cover corner with A+ tackling skills helps the Steelers match up with the explosive offenses in the AFC. And yes, it's a family affair with Joey Porter's son hitting Pittsburgh.
Christian Gonzalez, CB
- School: Oregon
- Year: Junior
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn needs more cover corners to maximize the blitz-heavy scheme that helped the Lions emerge as a playoff contender in 2022.
Drew Sanders, LB
- School: Arkansas
- Year: Junior
Todd Bowles’ defense could use a young thumper with pass-rush ability to complement Devin White on the second level, especially if Lavonte David departs in free agency this offseason.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Junior
General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll use their second first-round pick to add another explosive weapon to the offense's arsenal.
Bijan Robinson, RB
- School: Texas
- Year: Junior
The Bolts could look to become a tougher offense by adding a rugged runner with big-play ability to complement Austin Ekeler.
Anthony Richardson, QB
- School: Florida
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens are committed to keeping Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. But if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal and the Ravens decide to start preparing for an alternate future at the position, the Florida standout could be an option despite his shortcomings as a passer.
Cam Smith, CB
- School: South Carolina
- Year: Junior (RS)
After parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell last week, the Vikings need to make some upgrades on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary.
Kelee Ringo, CB
- School: Georgia
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Adding another former Bulldog corner to play opposite Tyson Campbell could allow the Jaguars to play more man-to-man coverage on the perimeter.
Zay Flowers, WR
- School: Boston College
- Year: Senior
The Giants could open their checkbook and re-sign Daniel Jones after the quarterback played his best football in 2022. Giving Danny Dimes a bona fide No. 1 wideout could help him take his game to another level in 2023.
Deonte Banks, CB
- School: Maryland
- Year: Junior (RS)
Finding a partner for two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is imperative after watching Dallas CB2s struggle this season.
Jordan Addison, WR
- School: USC
- Year: Junior
The crafty pass-catcher would add another playmaker to an explosive arsenal around quarterback Josh Allen.
Darnell Washington, TE
- School: Georgia
- Year: Junior
Surrounding Joe Burrow with a collection of playmakers is always a good idea, particularly a big-bodied tight end with solid blocking and receiving skills.
Lukas Van Ness, Edge
- School: Iowa
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Pass rushers are coveted at a premium in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Antonio Johnson, S
- School: Texas A&M
- Year: Junior
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds ways to tap into the versatile talents of high-IQ defenders with loaded toolboxes.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
With Miles Sanders and Boston Scott set to become free agents, the addition of an explosive runner/receiver with big-play ability would undoubtedly enhance an offense that is always in attack mode with Jalen Hurts at the helm.