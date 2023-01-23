Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1

Published: Jan 23, 2023 at 08:51 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the top 27 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
  2. The order for Picks 28-31 is based on regular-season record and strength of schedule. It will be updated as teams are eliminated from the playoffs.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Will Anderson, Edge

  • School: Alabama
  • Year: Junior


Head coach Matt Eberflus needs a disruptive edge rusher to make his version of the Tampa 2 defense work. 

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Bryce Young, QB

  • School: Alabama
  • Year: Junior


Despite the concerns around Young's size, the Texans opt for the most polished passer in the draft. 

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Carter, DT

  • School: Georgia 
  • Year: Junior


Carter, a freak athlete, is precisely what the Cardinals need to disrupt opposing offenses from the inside out. 

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

C.J. Stroud, QB

  • School: Ohio State
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around. 

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)

Tyree Wilson, Edge

  • School: Texas Tech 
  • Year: Senior (RS)


Pete Carroll, whose defense ranked 26th overall this season, has been searching for a dynamic edge rusher to lead a defensive resurgence in the Pacific Northwest. 

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)

Bryan Bresee, DT

  • School: Clemson 
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Adding another trench warrior to the Lions’ defensive line will help head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn build a bully in Motown. 

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Paris Johnson Jr., OT

  • School: Ohio State
  • Year: Junior


Upgrading the protection around a new franchise quarterback should be part of Josh McDaniels’ master plan this offseason.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Peter Skoronski, OT

  • School: Northwestern 
  • Year: Junior


The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.  

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Will Levis, QB

  • School: Kentucky 
  • Year: Senior (RS)


If the Panthers move on from pending free agent Sam Darnold, the team could take a flier on a boom-or-bust prospect with intriguing tools. 

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)

Myles Murphy, Edge

  • School: Clemson
  • Year: Junior


Adding another pass rusher to a lineup loaded with sack artists should be part of general manager Howie Roseman’s plan to build strength on strength. 

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Broderick Jones, OT

  • School: Georgia 
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing power football with Derrick Henry running the rock. 

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)

Quentin Johnston, WR

  • School: TCU 
  • Year: Junior


Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds (school measurements), the super-sized speedster is a natural WR1 with big-play potential. 

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets

O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL

  • School: Florida 
  • Year: Senior


Finding some stability on the offensive line is one of general manager Joe Douglas’ priorities. 

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Michael Mayer, TE

  • School: Notre Dame 
  • Year: Junior


The Patriots could elect to go back to the future by drafting a tight end who allows them to utilize more jumbo packages. 

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Brian Branch, CB/S

  • School: Alabama 
  • Year: Junior


Adding a high-IQ defensive back with position flexibility upgrades the athleticism and playmaking ability in the secondary.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Devon Witherspoon, CB

  • School: Illinois 
  • Year: Senior


The ultra-smooth cover corner flashes lockdown capabilities on the island. 

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Porter Jr., CB

  • School: Penn State 
  • Year: Junior (RS)


Adding a long, rangy cover corner with A+ tackling skills helps the Steelers match up with the explosive offenses in the AFC. And yes, it's a family affair with Joey Porter's son hitting Pittsburgh.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Christian Gonzalez, CB

  • School: Oregon
  • Year: Junior


Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn needs more cover corners to maximize the blitz-heavy scheme that helped the Lions emerge as a playoff contender in 2022. 

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drew Sanders, LB

  • School: Arkansas 
  • Year: Junior


Todd Bowles’ defense could use a young thumper with pass-rush ability to complement Devin White on the second level, especially if Lavonte David departs in free agency this offseason. 

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

  • School: Ohio State 
  • Year: Junior


General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll use their second first-round pick to add another explosive weapon to the offense's arsenal.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Bijan Robinson, RB

  • School: Texas
  • Year: Junior


The Bolts could look to become a tougher offense by adding a rugged runner with big-play ability to complement Austin Ekeler

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Richardson, QB

  • School: Florida
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens are committed to keeping Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. But if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal and the Ravens decide to start preparing for an alternate future at the position, the Florida standout could be an option despite his shortcomings as a passer.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Cam Smith, CB

  • School: South Carolina
  • Year: Junior (RS)


After parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell last week, the Vikings need to make some upgrades on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. 

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Kelee Ringo, CB

  • School: Georgia
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Adding another former Bulldog corner to play opposite Tyson Campbell could allow the Jaguars to play more man-to-man coverage on the perimeter. 

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants

Zay Flowers, WR

  • School: Boston College
  • Year: Senior


The Giants could open their checkbook and re-sign Daniel Jones after the quarterback played his best football in 2022. Giving Danny Dimes a bona fide No. 1 wideout could help him take his game to another level in 2023. 

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Deonte Banks, CB

  • School: Maryland
  • Year: Junior (RS)


Finding a partner for two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is imperative after watching Dallas CB2s struggle this season.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Jordan Addison, WR

  • School: USC
  • Year: Junior


The crafty pass-catcher would add another playmaker to an explosive arsenal around quarterback Josh Allen

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Darnell Washington, TE

  • School: Georgia
  • Year: Junior


Surrounding Joe Burrow with a collection of playmakers is always a good idea, particularly a big-bodied tight end with solid blocking and receiving skills. 

Pick
29
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via SF through MIA)

Lukas Van Ness, Edge

  • School: Iowa
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Pass rushers are coveted at a premium in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Antonio Johnson, S

  • School: Texas A&M
  • Year: Junior


Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds ways to tap into the versatile talents of high-IQ defenders with loaded toolboxes. 

Pick
31
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

  • School: Alabama
  • Year: Junior


With Miles Sanders and Boston Scott set to become free agents, the addition of an explosive runner/receiver with big-play ability would undoubtedly enhance an offense that is always in attack mode with Jalen Hurts at the helm. 

