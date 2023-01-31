2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Day 1 of 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 

Published: Jan 30, 2023 at 07:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

LAS VEGAS -- The college all-star game circuit is a perfect opportunity for NFL general managers and scouts to evaluate prospects in a best-on-best environment that offers a glimpse into a prospect's potential at the next level. Although an all-star game performance does not outweigh the play from the regular season, it is an important piece of the evaluation puzzle ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With this week's East-West Shrine Bowl providing some of the top prospects an opportunity to show off their skills, here are five players who caught my eye on Day 1 of practice.

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl will air exclusively on NFL Network at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 2.

1) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The silky-smooth route runner is about as pro-ready as they come. Flowers' balance, body control and burst enable him to win despite lacking imposing physical dimensions. With polished playmakers coveted at a premium, the Boston College product has the potential to make his mark as an impact player from Day 1.

Related Links

2) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

After watching 70-plus quarterbacks log starts in the NFL over the last five months, scouts are desperately looking for developmental prospects with arm talent, athleticism and experience. As a fifth-year senior with significant experience, Thompson-Robinson is an intriguing dual-threat playmaker with the raw talent and tools to carve out a career in the NFL. Though he needs to refine his skills within the pocket, the UCLA standout could be the next hidden gem to pop at the pro level.

3) Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota

There is always a place for long, rangy cover corners, particularly a 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete with the capacity to play man or zone coverage. Smith is the prototypical cornerback most defensive coordinators envision on the island in their schemes. As an A-plus competitor, the Golden Gopher could rise up the charts after a solid week of work in Las Vegas.

4) Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah

Teams looking for a big back with diverse skills will fall in love with Thomas at first sight. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder is a grinder with surprising balance, body control and vision for his size. With the super-sized back also showing sticky hands in drills, the Utah product could emerge as a popular mid-to-late-round sleeper on draft boards around the league.

5) BJ Thompson, Edge, Stephen F. Austin

Small-school standouts with length, speed and athleticism appeal to scouts looking for developmental prospects. Thompson is squarely on the radar of evaluators after flashing pass-rush skills throughout his career with the Lumberjacks. As a freakish athlete with intriguing tools, the extra-long defender is a developmental prospect on the rise.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl preview: Burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

With Senior Bowl practice getting underway on Tuesday, draft season is truly here! Eric Edholm provides a look at what NFL scouts are most interested to see during the week-long event in Mobile, Alabama.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Bengals hold 28th selection

The top 29 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team through Championship Sunday.

news

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

news

American team defeats National squad in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A field goal in the final seconds secured a 19-17 victory for the American team over the National squad in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is nearly upon us. With a week of practices set to get underway in Las Vegas, Chad Reuter highlights 13 of the top NFL draft prospects participating in the annual all-star game.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Six intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bridget Condon highlights six intriguing players competing this week at the Rose Bowl.

news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL on Friday announced 69 underclassmen have been granted eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects

With the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl right around the corner, Chad Reuter spotlights 10 prospects poised to rise up NFL draft boards via eye-catching play in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Falcons, Patriots named coaching staffs for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will coach the 2023 NFL Draft prospects participating in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE