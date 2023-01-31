2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Day 1 of 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 

2) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

After watching 70-plus quarterbacks log starts in the NFL over the last five months, scouts are desperately looking for developmental prospects with arm talent, athleticism and experience. As a fifth-year senior with significant experience, Thompson-Robinson is an intriguing dual-threat playmaker with the raw talent and tools to carve out a career in the NFL. Though he needs to refine his skills within the pocket, the UCLA standout could be the next hidden gem to pop at the pro level.