2023 NFL Draft

Florida's Trey Dean III, Michigan's Jake Moody lead West to victory over East in Shrine Bowl

Published: Feb 03, 2023 at 01:41 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

With a perfect kicking night and stingy play on defense, the West team prevailed over the East squad, 12-3, Thursday night in the 98th annual East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There were no touchdowns scored in the game, but Michigan kicker Jake Moody went 4 for 4, connecting on two field goals of 51 yards and two tries from 35 yards out on his way to earning Offensive MVP honors.

"It's a dream come true," Moody told NFL Network's Mike Yam after the victory. "I got to give a shout out to my holder and my snapper, (Penn State's) Chris Stoll and (Oklahoma's) Michael Turk. They did a great job. Made my job really easy. Shout out to the O-line as well. Blocking for me, that's not a fun job. I got to give them all the credit in the world. They allowed me to do my job."

Related Links

The two teams combined for just 427 yards and each had two turnovers, with Defensive MVP Trey Dean III accounting for a pivotal takeaway. The Florida safety picked off a pass from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan that bounced off his intended target's hands on first-and-goal for the East team late in the first half, ending a precious scoring chance.

Running backs produced some of the most explosive plays of the night, with the East team's Jordan Mims (Fresno State) breaking off a 30-yard run and the West's Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State) rushing for a game-high 76 yards on 13 carries (5.8 yards per rush).

The week-long all-star event functions as a job interview for 100-plus of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects, who had a chance to be coached by the staffs of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Patriots wide receivers/kickoff returners coach Troy Brown served as head coach of the West team, while the Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was head coach of the East squad.

"These guys came out and they played hard. They prepared well all week long," Brown told Yam. "The bottom line is we just had to come out on top some kind of way. And these guys did it. Thank God we had a great kicker on our football team, too."

Last year's East-West Shrine Bowl included Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist Brock Purdy among its participants, along with 13 of the 2022 NFL Draft's top 150 picks.

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects stood out the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah spotlights 10 players who helped themselves heading into Saturday's all-star game.

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: NFL draft buzz for WR Nathaniel 'Tank' Dell, LB Daiyan Henley

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Wednesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: BYU WR Puka Nacua impresses; center rising into Round 1?

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

Bill Smith spotlights five standouts from Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Which quarterback is making waves in Las Vegas?

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Saints hold 29th selection via Sean Payton deal

The top 29 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Super Bowl LVII.

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial prospect rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft. Who is the top overall player in this class? What is the pecking order among the marquee quarterbacks? Check out the full rundown, 1-50.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

After observing Monday's practice sessions at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, Bucky Brooks spotlights five players who caught his eye.

news

2023 Senior Bowl preview: Burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

With Senior Bowl practice getting underway on Tuesday, draft season is truly here! Eric Edholm provides a look at what NFL scouts are most interested to see during the week-long event in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

news

American team defeats National squad in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A field goal in the final seconds secured a 19-17 victory for the American team over the National squad in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is nearly upon us. With a week of practices set to get underway in Las Vegas, Chad Reuter highlights 13 of the top NFL draft prospects participating in the annual all-star game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE