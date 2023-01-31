2023 NFL Draft: Five players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

1) Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

The former Boilermaker has had a solid week in Las Vegas and impressed Tuesday with a nice touchdown over the middle during the red-zone period. O'Connell started 27 of 33 games played in his career at Purdue, throwing 65 touchdowns, and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in both his seasons as the starter (2022 and 2021), with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, a potential top-10 draft pick, earning first-team honors in each of those seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, O'Connell compiled 55 big-time throws since 2021, third-most among Power Five quarterbacks behind only Alabama's Bryce Young and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman.