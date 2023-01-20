Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson, QB

School: Florida

Florida Year: Sophomore (RS)





I’m throwing a dart with this selection. The Ravens have yet to ink Lamar Jackson to an extension, and Richardson would be a high-upside, developmental project for the organization. Baltimore's brass was steadfast this week in its desire to build around Jackson for the future. But if contract talks don't progress in a positive direction in the coming months, they could apply the franchise tag on the former MVP, buying time for Richardson to eventually be ready to play.