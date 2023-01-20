Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks

The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2023 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season! Here's my first look at how the top 31 selections could play out.
NOTES:
- The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
- The order for Picks 24-31 is based on regular-season record and strength of schedule. It will be updated as teams are eliminated from the playoffs.
Jalen Carter, DT
- School: Georgia
- Year: Junior
I’m sure the Bears would love to trade out of this pick. If that option isn’t available -- or the offers fail to meet their asking price -- Carter would be an immediate difference-maker on all three downs.
Bryce Young, QB
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
Young is a very instinctual player with excellent accuracy and decision-making. However, his lack of bulk is a major concern and that makes his evaluation very difficult. If he can hold up physically, I believe he would fit in beautifully with some of the Texans' talented young pieces.
Will Anderson, Edge
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
The Cardinals are desperate for edge-rush talent, and Anderson is clearly the best in this class. He can win with speed and power.
Will Levis, QB
- School: Kentucky
- Year: Senior (RS)
The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis.
Tyree Wilson, Edge
- School: Texas Tech
- Year: Senior (RS)
Pete Carroll admitted after the season that the Seahawks needed more difference-makers in their front seven. Wilson is a tall, long and rangy pass rusher. He can also set a physical edge against the run.
Devon Witherspoon, CB
- School: Illinois
- Year: Senior
I fell in love with Witherspoon’s skill set after the first game I studied. He is dripping with instincts and possesses outstanding ball skills. His feisty play style would fit the culture Dan Campbell and Co. are building in Detroit.
Peter Skoronski, OT
- School: Northwestern
- Year: Junior
Skoronski is the best offensive lineman in this draft class, and that's an area the Raiders must address. He doesn’t have ideal length, but I don’t see that as an issue after studying his tape.
Lukas Van Ness, Edge
- School: Iowa
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Van Ness is extremely explosive and has the versatility to play up and down the line. He is a finisher as a pass rusher and he can overpower blockers in the run game. He should test very well in the spring.
C.J. Stroud, QB
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Sam Darnold put together some solid performances for the Panthers late in the season, but I still believe they will look to the draft to find their long-term solution at the position. Stroud is big, strong and accurate. He flashed some creativity and playmaking against Georgia, and that was a pleasant surprise for evaluators.
Myles Murphy, Edge
- School: Clemson
- Year: Junior
The Eagles love using high picks on trench players. Murphy is powerful and plays with outstanding effort.
Paris Johnson Jr., OT
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Junior
Johnson needs to get stronger and play with better knee bend, but he has ideal size/length/foot quickness. The Titans need to get younger, healthier and more athletic up front.
Joey Porter Jr., CB
- School: Penn State
- Year: Junior (RS)
Porter Jr. has rare length and would pair with last year’s first-round pick, Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 overall), to give the Texans an outstanding CB duo.
Broderick Jones, OT
- School: Georgia
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Jones is very athletic and powerful. He can create movement in the run game and his ability to recover in pass pro is impressive. The Jets need to keep throwing resources at the offensive line.
Brian Branch, CB/S
- School: Alabama
- Year: Junior
Branch is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He’s an outstanding nickel defender with the versatility to move around the secondary.
Nolan Smith, Edge
- School: Georgia
- Year: Senior
Smith had his season cut short by injury, but he’s shown enough promise in his career to warrant top-15 consideration. He has elite burst and change of direction. Expect him to garner some comparisons to Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.
Christian Gonzalez, CB
- School: Oregon
- Year: Junior
Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity. He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year. Washington has a strong need at the position.
O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL
- School: Florida
- Year: Senior
The Steelers must address the interior of the offensive line this offseason, and Torrence is a big, powerful man. Pittsburgh could probably slide back and still get him in the 20s.
Trenton Simpson, LB
- School: Clemson
- Year: Junior
The Lions add another athletic playmaker in Simpson, who could slide right next to Malcolm Rodriguez to form an excellent young LB corps.
Emmanuel Forbes, CB
- School: Mississippi State
- Year: Junior
Forbes (6-0, 180) is a slender, playmaking cornerback prospect who notched three pick-sixes this past fall. He reminds me of a player I was around in Baltimore: Samari Rolle.
Will McDonald IV, Edge
- School: Iowa State
- Year: Senior (RS)
The 23-year-old has elite get-off and can really bend at the top of his rush, but he'll need to continue to add strength at the pro level. McDonald would team up with Uchenna Nwosu and Wilson (SEE: No. 5 pick above) to juice up the Seahawks' pass rush.
Dalton Kincaid, TE
- School: Utah
- Year: Senior
Kincaid is a little older and coming off an injury, but his tape is outstanding. His short-area quickness is phenomenal, and he is incredibly tough and productive with the ball in his hands.
Anthony Richardson, QB
- School: Florida
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
I’m throwing a dart with this selection. The Ravens have yet to ink Lamar Jackson to an extension, and Richardson would be a high-upside, developmental project for the organization. Baltimore's brass was steadfast this week in its desire to build around Jackson for the future. But if contract talks don't progress in a positive direction in the coming months, they could apply the franchise tag on the former MVP, buying time for Richardson to eventually be ready to play.
Tyrique Stevenson, CB
- School: Miami
- Year: Senior
Stevenson has some flaws, but he’s big (6-0, 214), fast and tough. He would be a significant addition to a porous Vikings secondary.
Michael Mayer, TE
- School: Notre Dame
- Year: Junior
Mayer is a complete tight end and would fit beautifully within Doug Pederson’s offense. Evan Engram, who just enjoyed a career campaign in a contract year, could find more money elsewhere this offseason.
Jordan Addison, WR
- School: USC
- Year: Junior
The Giants need to add more firepower on the outside, and Addison is the best route-runner in the 2023 draft. The former Trojan possesses excellent play speed, which will add another dimension to Brian Daboll's offense.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge
- School: Kansas State
- Year: Junior
The Cowboys add another explosive, talented piece to build around Micah Parsons. Anudike-Uzomah is a power rusher who posted outstanding production over the last two seasons.
Darnell Washington, TE
- School: Georgia
- Year: Junior
Washington can function as a sixth offensive lineman in the run game, regularly using his massive frame (6-7, 270) to dominate at the point of attack. The two-time national champion is still growing and developing in the passing game, though.
BJ Ojulari, Edge
- School: LSU
- Year: Junior
This first round is going to be a heavy on edge rushers. Ojulari has a quick first step and active hands as a pass rusher. The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to Miami during the fall (acquiring this pick in the deal) and the LSU product would be a solid replacement.
Bijan Robinson, RB
- School: Texas
- Year: Junior
I think Robinson is one of the elite players in this draft class -- worthy of a top-10 pick. However, most teams simply don’t believe in taking a running back this high, and the depth at the position in the upcoming free-agent market could impact Robinson's value on draft day.
Bryan Bresee, DT
- School: Clemson
- Year: Sophomore (RS)
Teams are split on Bresee. I love the size (6-5, 305), quickness and toughness, but he has some stiffness and an injury history. The opportunity for him to learn from four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones makes Kansas City the ideal landing spot.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
- School: Ohio State
- Year: Junior
I’d love to see this offense with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, and Smith-Njigba in the slot. The Buckeye is a natural inside receiver with a similar skill set to Amon-Ra St. Brown.