Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

A dynamic, incredibly explosive quarterback is exactly what each NFL team would like on its roster. Baltimore has had one for the last five years, and even if Jackson hasn't earned a trip to the Super Bowl, he's certainly won plenty of regular-season games for the Ravens.

He's not the type a team just walks away from over money, even if the speculative cycle will have you believe otherwise.

If Baltimore can't strike a long-term deal with Jackson before the franchise tag deadline, it's safe to expect the Ravens to place the tag on the quarterback, paying him an average of the top five quarterback salaries for one year. The rate will be a hefty chunk of change, but that was always going to be the reality for the Ravens, especially after the division-rival Browns handed Deshaun Watson a massive, fully guaranteed contract in 2022.

"Any deal with Lamar is going to affect the salary cap," DeCosta said. "Whether we get a long-term deal done or we do an exclusive franchise or a traditional franchise. It's going to affect the cap, I mean those are big, big numbers. We're fortunate that we have a better salary cap than most. We have a lot more room than most teams do, which was by design three or four years ago.

"I think one of the things that we saw years ago with Joe (Flacco). When we had to do Joe's, we didn't have enough room to franchise Joe back then. So we kind of planned accordingly. We have a lot of salary cap space that we can use that creates some aspect of flexibility with us contract-wise and also franchise wise, as well. It gives us a couple different options. Regardless, it's not going to be a situation where the market is open and we're just going and signing guys left and right. That's not going to happen."

A franchise tag would secure Jackson's services for 2023, but could also create a stalemate. Some franchise-tagged players (e.g., Davante Adams) end up getting dealt elsewhere, while others sit out of offseason activities in what is their best method of resistance to the tag.

"That's something we're not going to talk about," DeCosta said of the thought of entertaining trade offers for Jackson. "Our singular focus is getting a long-term deal."

The Ravens are hoping their relationship with Jackson -- which might not be as stable as one would think, considering how Jackson acted on social media following Baltimore's loss to Cincinnati on Super Wild Card Weekend -- will be strong enough to avoid a standoff.