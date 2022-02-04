Around the NFL

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

Published: Feb 04, 2022 at 10:44 AM
Kevin Patra

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Baltimore Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.

Speaking Friday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team is working at Jackson's pace, with the quarterback negotiating his own contract.

"The first thing I would say is this is an unusual negotiation because I've been dealing with a player," DeCosta said. "I would never divulge a conversation with a player. So for me to talk about in specifics would be prohibitive. What I can say is that Lamar and I have had probably five or six conversations at different points over the last year in regards to his contract. We picked up his option, as you know. I think at this point I would say we're working at Lamar's pace.

"He's comfortable where we are right now. I think he feels that we have a lot of unfinished business, he has a lot of unfinished business. He wants to win the division. He wants to win the Super Bowl. I think he and I both share that same vision. That's basically where we stand. There's a great line of communication. I know that Lamar knows he can come up to see me at any point, he can call me at any point -- we actually talked this week -- he can text me at any point. We will operate based on his urgency. That's basically where we stand. Right now, we want to see Lamar get healthy, and we have a lot of different things we have to work on as a team. The offense is a big part of that, but there are a lot of other things we have to focus on as well."

The Ravens picked up Jackson's fifth-year option, worth $27.69 million fully guaranteed in 2022. The dual-threat quarterback is in line for a massive pay increase. Draft classmate Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, averaging $43 million per season -- second-most in the NFL behind ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' $45 million per. Baltimore would also have the franchise tag option in 2023 if no deal is struck beforehand.

After the 2021 season ended with the Ravens missing the playoffs, Jackson said that he's more focused on getting healthy after an ankle injury derailed his year than he is on his contract status.

Still, his future deal is the biggest question for the Ravens this offseason.

"I've always spoken to Lamar," DeCosta said. "It was made clear to me early on in the process that Lamar and I would work together. So that's been the case. I'm very comfortable with the relationship I have with Lamar. I think he would say the same thing. And I think the line of communication is great."

