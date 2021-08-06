Josh Allen, Bills agree to six-year extension worth $258M

Buffalo has locked up its franchise quarterback for the long haul.

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Bills have agreed to a six-year contract extension through 2028, the team announced Friday.

The total value of the deal is $258 million, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who reported on Inside Training Camp Live that it will average $43 million per year, with more than 50% of the money guaranteed. Allen receives $150 million in total guarantees and $100 million fully guaranteed upon signing, which are each the highest in NFL history.

The club had previously picked up the fifth-year option on Allen after a spectacular 2020 season in which he led the franchise to the AFC Championship Game, breaking several single-season club passing records along the way, and finishing runner-up for AP NFL Most Valuable Player.

Allen passed for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Bills ran away with the AFC East with a 13-3 regular-season record.

It marked a quantum leap in Allen's performance from his rookie year in 2018, when his proneness to turnovers appeared to be a major concern.

A few days ago, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said both the club and Allen were prepared to pause negotiations if a new deal couldn't be struck before the start of the season. But there's no pausing now.