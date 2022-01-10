Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback confirmed Monday was a bone bruise.

Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.

"It's just day to day," he said of his timeline. "You have to talk to the doctors about that."

The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday with a 16-13 overtime loss to rival Pittsburgh. Backup ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ went 16 of 31 for 141 pass yards with two interceptions and a 37.2 passer rating -- his lowest passer rating in a career start -- and 72 rush yards in the defeat.

The Ravens lost their final six games of the regular season to fall out of the postseason race, including the last four sans the former NFL MVP.

Despite the tumble to end the season, Jackson credited his teammates for battling.

"I feel like my team never blinked," he said. "We still managed to have hope, to have fight at the end of the season. I can't really find the words to say about my team, but it's crazy. Our guys just fight."

Jackson played in just 12 games in 2021 and said it hurt to sit out the stretch run while his club attempted to make the playoffs without him.