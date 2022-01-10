Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback confirmed Monday was a bone bruise.

Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.

"It's just day to day," he said of his timeline. "You have to talk to the doctors about that."

The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday with a 16-13 overtime loss to rival Pittsburgh. Backup ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ went 16 of 31 for 141 pass yards with two interceptions and a 37.2 passer rating -- his lowest passer rating in a career start -- and 72 rush yards in the defeat.

The Ravens lost their final six games of the regular season to fall out of the postseason race, including the last four sans the former NFL MVP.

Despite the tumble to end the season, Jackson credited his teammates for battling.

"I feel like my team never blinked," he said. "We still managed to have hope, to have fight at the end of the season. I can't really find the words to say about my team, but it's crazy. Our guys just fight."

Jackson played in just 12 games in 2021 and said it hurt to sit out the stretch run while his club attempted to make the playoffs without him.

"I tell you how much I love football," Jackson said. "I don't see myself doing that ever again."

Related Content

news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no worries about job status: 'I'm in great shape'

On a day in which some NFL head coaches might see their tenures end, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't fretting his future in Seattle.
news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
news

49ers rally to beat Rams, clinch playoff spot; L.A. wins NFC West with Cardinals loss

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs following their thrilling win over the Rams on Sunday. L.A. wins the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW